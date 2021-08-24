Watch now: Brian Ehresman replaces sister on Illinois Wesleyan basketball staff

BLOOMINGTON — Having served as a graduate assistant and video coordinator, Brian Ehresman directed his attention to become a full-fledged college basketball assistant coach.

And after a courtesy call to a family member, Ehresman’s next step was heartily endorsed by both his old boss (Illinois State coach Kristen Gillespie) and his new boss (Illinois Wesleyan coach Mia Smith).

“His reviews were great,” said Smith, who hired Ehresman as her first full-time assistant coach earlier this month. “He’s done so much already. He’s been out recruiting just about everywhere in a four-state area.”

In effect, Ehresman takes the place of his sister Rebekah Ehresman Mounce, a former IWU player who left Smith's staff to take an accounting job in her hometown of El Paso.

“I always had my eye on it. But I was waiting until Rebekah said she wasn’t going to do it,” Brian said. “Illinois Wesleyan is a school I always felt a part of because of Rebekah. I’ve known Coach Smith for a while and have a lot of respect for the school as an academic institution and the women’s basketball has a lot of tradition.”

A former player at El Paso-Gridley High School and Greenville University, Ehresman got his start in 2017 as a graduate assistant for ISU women’s basketball. He later assumed a video coordinator role.

“I enjoyed my time at ISU,” he said, “but I was looking for a coaching role rather than video. It was one of the missing pieces I knew I needed to add to my resume if I wanted to eventually be a head coach. My goal is to be a head coach one day.”

Gillespie believes Ehresman is on the right track toward accomplishing that goal.

“Brian is one of my all-time favorite people,” Gillespie said. “We knew he wanted to coach. That was his passion. We knew there would be a time he would leave, and we’re so thankful for the four years we had with him.”

Gillespie sees in Ehresman many attributes of a successful coach.

“He was such a sponge in his four years from every aspect,” said the ISU coach. “He really got something from each one of our coaches. He was so good with the players. His character was impeccable. I was so sad when he left but so happy because he wants to be a coach.”

Ehresman calls his time at ISU “better than anything I could have imagined. I have become really close with the whole staff. Everything I learned from them — their attention to detail and knowledge of the game — helped me immensely. I will miss seeing them.”

Ehresman said his sister will be a valuable resource as he begins working with Smith’s highly successful program.

“She has helped the transition. She knows how Coach Smith operates and how I can help her and take charge of certain things,” he said. “She doesn’t work here anymore, but I’m going to have her on speed dial.”

Ehresman is grateful for the freedom Smith has given him in his new position.

“She let me make my own schedule,” said Ehresman, who has filled much of his time recruiting.

“That’s one of my favorite things so far,” he said. “The first thing is to make contact with them and see what they have going on. I try not to get deterred if they have a D2 (scholarship) offer. They may want the D3 experience.

"I’m excited with the kids who have visited so far. I’ve got a presentation for them. We’ve had several scholarship kids on campus. I hope we can get some of them.”

Smith has been amazed at the caliber of players Ehresman has convinced to visit the IWU campus.

“We’ve had more visits in August than we ever have,” said Smith. “He’s brought in a lot of really talented players, players I would consider mid major D1 or definitely D2 (prospects). It’s a great opportunity for us and really an honor with some of the girls we’ve had on campus.”

Chad Cusac will continue as an assistant to Smith, while Marla Maupin-Cleveland will help on occasion. Katrina Beck, an IWU assistant last season and a former ISU player, has taken a job at Division II Lindenwood.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

