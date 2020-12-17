Watch now: CCIW Presidents announce plan to resume winter sports competition

BLOOMINGTON — A green light for the green and white — and the rest of the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin — was welcome news for Illinois Wesleyan basketball coaches Ron Rose and Mia Smith on Thursday.
The CCIW Council of Presidents announced a plan for winter sports competition with practices to begin in early January and competition to start no sooner than January 23.
“At this time, the COP has determined that if federal, state, local, and campus conditions are at a point that student-athletes can return to competition safely, and proper testing can be secured, then winter competition can commence,” the CCIW said in its statement. “Competition schedules will be released at a later date.”
The CCIW also stated “Conference officials will continue to monitor public health conditions within Illinois and Wisconsin and local and campus communities and the COP will reconvene in January to discuss if changes to this plan need to be made.”
Illinois Wesleyan junior Doug Wallen on Saturday's critical CCIW matchup with Augustana. pic.twitter.com/24BSKLDmx5— Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) February 7, 2020
“It was great news from the conference. It means we’re moving forward hopefully with a season,” Rose said. “Our guys are at home right now, but they are working out as if we are going to have a season. The Presidents’ message was very positive, and we’re going to continue working toward that end.”
“It’s kind of what I thought was going to happen all along, but it’s a big relief,” said Smith. “I am just so ready to watch my girls play. What I’m looking forward to the most is some sort of normalcy and being able to do what we love."
Other winter sports at IWU are men's and women's swimming and diving, men's and women's indoor track and women's bowling.
This story will be updated.
