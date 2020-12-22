Watch now: Grant Wolfe ends Illinois Wesleyan basketball career

BLOOMINGTON — When Illinois Wesleyan basketball returns to action, Grant Wolfe will not be in uniform.
The senior from Effingham has informed IWU coach Ron Rose he will not play his final season out of concern over concussions that limited him to seven games in the 2019-20 season.
“I’ve really been feeling worried about getting another one and how that would affect me long term,” Wolfe said Tuesday. “In the (November) scrimmage, I was playing not to get hurt as opposed to how I normally play.
"It was always in the back of my mind If I happened to get another concussion, it would be another long time before I felt good again. I didn’t want to go through that again.”
IWU’s point guard, Wolfe averaged 18.0 points, 3.6 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals before being shut down.
“It breaks my heart not to get to coach him. He was a lot of fun to compete with and a lot of fun to coach,” said Titans coach Ron Rose. “The time at home gave him plenty of time to think about it and talk to his parents about it. He made the decision for his long-term health. I completely respect his decision and support him."
Junior guard Grant Wolfe talks about the Illinois Wesleyan basketball season. pic.twitter.com/G0WpsJEgBl— Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) October 30, 2019
In his final game on Dec. 19, 2019, Wolfe scored a career-high 28 points with three steals and four assists in a loss to Washington University.
“It’s a shame,” Rose said. “A year ago he was just coming into his own and really understanding the level he was capable of reaching. He was as good of a point guard as there was at our level.”
Wolfe regrets not being able to finish his career with classmates Doug Wallen, Charlie Bair and Colin Cheaney.
“I obviously loved playing with everyone on the team, especially the three other seniors,” he said. “Everybody on the team has been so understanding and very supportive.”
Wolfe will return to IWU for the spring semester to finish his degree in finance.
“I will still be around the team a lot but in a different role, I guess,” he said. “I will definitely still try to help the team out as much as I can.”
“Grant will have a role with the team. We will determine what that is,” said Rose. “Last year when he was sitting out he helped Luke (Yoder) so much in terms of seeing things and understanding how to get guys involved. He’s just so smart. We call him the maestro. He was the maestro of our offense.”
Yoder, last season College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Freshman of the Year, takes over the starting point guard spot. Pete Lambesis filled in at the position late in the season when Yoder was sidelined with an injury.
“Luke is really the only true point guard on our roster,” Rose said. “We have several guys who can play the position that have the ballhandling skills and the ability. We will have to experiment when we get back together to determine what is the best route to go.”
Heaton enrolled: Highly regarded freshman Connor Heaton of Central A&M has enrolled at IWU for the spring semester, according to Rose.
Heaton committed to play for the Titans and attend Wesleyan but did not enroll for the fall semester over concerns of how the pandemic would affect the basketball season.
“Connor is enrolled and ready to go,” Rose said. “He will be with us from day one when we get back on January 4th.”
The Titans return to campus on Jan. 4 and will be tested for COVID-19 before the team is allowed to practice. The CCIW announced last week a conference-only basketball season would begin no earlier than Jan. 23.
