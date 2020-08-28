Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan allowing competition for golf, tennis programs in the fall

BLOOMINGTON — When the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin announced it was postponing all fall conference competition and championships last month, it appeared no league teams would be in action for awhile.
Not quite.
"We're allowed to have fall competition with golf and tennis, low-risk sports, if we choose to," said Illinois Wesleyan athletic director Mike Wagner. "It's just the conference that for women's golf postponed their championship to the spring."
So the Titans are planning to allow their men's and women's golf teams, along with the men's and women's tennis teams, a chance to compete against other schools this fall.
Matt Maskel and Rob Wuethrich birdie No. 17 in B-N Medal Play 2nd round. Maskel shoots 69-136 and leads Wuethrich by 1 and Brian Zimmerman by 2 going to BCC pic.twitter.com/y7vHUj3Rgx— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) August 2, 2020
For the IWU men's golf team that couldn't defend its NCAA Division III title last spring when the global pandemic shut down sports, that is welcome news.
"They're so excited about being able to play," said IWU men's golf coach Jim Ott. "After being canceled last spring then the on-again, off-again that has been going on all summer and not being sure ... but we've been warned time and time again it could change tomorrow at snap of a finger and we could be off again."
Indeed, Wagner said this is "a week-to-thing" situation that could change depending on the health factors.
"We're monitoring things," said Wagner. "If we're able to play we're going to, and if we can't we'll pull back."
When making its earlier announcement, the CCIW left open the possibility of competition for football, volleyball, soccer and cross country in the spring, while maintaining conference competition for all spring sports, including golf and tennis which usually start in the fall.
Wagner said those sports that were postponed are getting ready to resume limited non-contact practice time, probably around Labor Day along with spring sports such as baseball and softball that had their seasons curtailed in March.
"We wanted to make sure we got through the first couple weeks of school and let everyone get adjusted to the new way of learning and academics are a priority and they're all set there," said Wagner.
The built-in social distancing aspects of golf and tennis make those non-contact sports easier to administer.
"We're just excited to give them the opportunity to compete in a safe and controlled environment," said Wagner. "Hopefully we'll be able to go through the whole fall letting them do it."
Ott said putting together a schedule was difficult because so many schools decided against playing golf.
But Ott was able to piece together a five-tournament fall schedule, although most events will only have a couple schools. While the golf and tennis programs were asked to stay in the state, the IWU men's golf team got approval to travel to West Virginia to compete against a couple schools in an NCAA Preview at the site of the national championship in the spring.
Ott is the NCAA Division III national chairman this year and was already going to be out in West Virginia for meetings that weekend.
The other tournaments for the men's golf team will be in state and require only an overnight stay. Ott said he is looking into Airbnb rentals so the team can stay together and minimize contact with others.
According to Ott, the safety protocols seen in Illinois golf during the pandemic such as no physical scorecards, not removing the flag stick, not raking bunkers and doing scoring online and leaving immediately after rounds will be used.
"These guys have so much incentive to do the right thing, being social distant and wearing masks, because they want to play," said Ott.
PHOTOS: Bloomington and Wesleyan grad Brady Rose
Brady Rose2
Brady Rose3
Brady Rose1
IWU CARROLL 3 SAS
IWU CARROLL 1 SAS
A Rose blossoms
020119-blm-spt-14iwuhoops
020119-blm-spt-1iwuhoops
011018-blm-spt-1iwu
Brady Rose mug shot
120618-blm-spt-10iwuhoops
120618-blm-spt-16iwuhoops
120618-blm-spt-1iwuhoops
111218-blm-spt-9iwumen
102318-blm-spt-1iwumen
IWU hoops photo at CCIW tourney
Bonnett, Rose hold trophy
IWU vs. Carthage
111817-blm-spt-7iwuhoops
111817-blm-spt-1iwuhoops
Brady Rose
010817-blm-spt-iwuhoops3
122116-blm-spt-5iwuhoops
120815-blm-spt-2iwu
111616-blm-spt-8iwubball
111616-blm-spt-8iwubball
112915-blm-spt-1iwu
112915-blm-spt-1iwu
111815-blm-spt-3iwubasketball
020815-blm-spt-iwuhoops5
Brady Rose IWU 14-15
011115-blm-spt-iwumen4
062814-blm-spt-ibcaboys3
062814-blm-spt-ibcaboys2
Bloomington vs Normal Community Intercity 5
Bloomington vs Normal Community Intercity 2
030514-blm-spt-3bhsnchs
021214-blm-spt-bhsnchs4
021214-blm-spt-bhsnchs2
Normal West at Bloomington 1
020314-blm-spt-bhseisenhower3
020314-blm-spt-bhseisenhower3
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!