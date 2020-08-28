Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan allowing competition for golf, tennis programs in the fall

Ott said putting together a schedule was difficult because so many schools decided against playing golf.

But Ott was able to piece together a five-tournament fall schedule, although most events will only have a couple schools. While the golf and tennis programs were asked to stay in the state, the IWU men's golf team got approval to travel to West Virginia to compete against a couple schools in an NCAA Preview at the site of the national championship in the spring.

Ott is the NCAA Division III national chairman this year and was already going to be out in West Virginia for meetings that weekend.

The other tournaments for the men's golf team will be in state and require only an overnight stay. Ott said he is looking into Airbnb rentals so the team can stay together and minimize contact with others.

According to Ott, the safety protocols seen in Illinois golf during the pandemic such as no physical scorecards, not removing the flag stick, not raking bunkers and doing scoring online and leaving immediately after rounds will be used.

"These guys have so much incentive to do the right thing, being social distant and wearing masks, because they want to play," said Ott.