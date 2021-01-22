Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan appears strong entering delayed season

BLOOMINGTON — The time to experiment is over, and Illinois Wesleyan has yet to play a basketball game.
That’s the challenge of a delayed, 12-game College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin season that finally begins Saturday against Carroll in a 2 p.m. game at Van Male Fieldhouse in Waukesha, Wis.
“I feel bad having to make decisions about roles and rotations before really giving guys a chance to grow into those,” said Ron Rose, who enters his 15th season as head coach at his alma mater with a 262-129 record.
“We’re going in as if we’ve already played nine nonconference games. The other thing is you don’t know how many you’re going to get. You have to play every game as if it’s your last.”
Rose was forced to do much of his evaluation during seven weeks of practice that ended just before Thanksgiving. After a five-week break, the Titans resumed workouts in early January.
𝐍𝐎𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐁𝐄𝐀𝐓𝐒 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐏𝐄𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐆 😤#TGOE | @IWUBasketball pic.twitter.com/nqVjJbU8T8— Illinois Wesleyan Athletics (@iwusports) November 17, 2020
On the positive side, Rose knows more about his team than most if not all of his CCIW colleagues. The Titans return seven of their top eight scorers from a 19-9 team.
“We have a team that on any given night somebody different could lead us in scoring. This team will be best if multiple guys score in double figures,” Rose said. “We’ve impressed on the players you may have six one game and the next game you have 16. Don’t put your value on the number of points but how else can you help the team win.”
IWU enters play with what Rose feels are eight starting-caliber players and four more ready to contribute if needed.
“Our strength will be several guys can score in the low post, several can shoot the three and several can put the ball on the deck and get to the paint off the dribble,” said Rose. “Multiple offensive attacks are what should make us difficult to defend.”
Sophomore Luke Yoder, last season’s CCIW Freshman of the Year, takes over at point guard after senior Grant Wolfe ended his career a year early because of multiple concussions that limited him to seven games last season. Yoder is fully recovered from suffering two broken wrists in an offseason fall.
“It’s been exciting watching Luke’s progress these two weeks, how he’s really gotten better every practice getting more comfortable and confident,” Rose said. “It’s been a good sign that he’s got his feet back underneath him.”
Along with the 6-foot Yoder (10.4 points per game in 2019-20), the Titans backcourt features 6-4 junior Peter Lambesis (12.3), 5-11 junior Keondre Schumacher (12.0) and 6-2 junior Cory Noe (8.8).
“We were not even sure we were going to have a season. To finally get there is pretty exciting,” said Schumacher, who led the team with 61 3-pointers last season and shot 40 percent from beyond the arc. “In practice, we’ve been going hard. Honestly, I think we if we play the way we practice we can be pretty special this year.”
Lambesis was a second team all-CCIW selection as a sophomore and led Wesleyan with 70 assists and 38 steals. Lambesis stepped into the point guard role after Wolfe and Yoder were both sidelined.
Doug Wallen, a 6-5 senior who averaged 11.2 points and 5.6 rebounds, will play on the wing and occasionally move inside when Rose opts for a smaller, quicker lineup.
Inside, the Titans boast physical 6-7 senior Charlie Bair (9.0, 8.3 rebounds)and versatile 6-7 junior Matt Leritz (10.9, 5.5). Leritz earned first team all-CCIW honors after averaging 17.0 points and 7.7 rebounds over his final 12 games.
“Matt’s got a skill set you don’t see a lot in that he shoots the ball exceptionally well from behind the arc, and he’s awfully hard to stop on the low block,” Rose said. “He can distort a defense. Do you need to double team him or not? It will be a focus of ours to get Matt involved in the offense.”
Adding to the IWU inside arsenal is 6-7 sophomore Cody Mitchell, who saw action in 26 games off the bench as a freshman.
“Cody got his feet wet last year. He’s really emerging and prepared to take the next step,” said Rose. “He really utilized the offseason to improve and change his body. He doesn’t look like the same kid now physically. We’ve only seen a glimpse of the player he can become.”
Rose plans to start Yoder, Noe, Lambesis, Bair and Leritz in the opener, but expects to make changes to that lineup throughout the season based on production and matchups.
Filling the nine through 12 spots for the Titans are 6-4 senior Colin Cheaney, 6-4 junior Gavin Markgraff, 6-2 sophomore Lucas Heflen and 6-5 freshman Ryan Sroka. Heflen can fill in at point guard if necessary.
Handicapping the CCIW is particularly difficult this season with no nonconference games to consider although IWU and Elmhurst appear to be the favorites.
Highly successful veteran coaches Grey Giovanine (Augustana) and Bosko Djurickovic (Carthage) have retired and been replaced by Steve Schafer at Augustana and Djurickovic’s son Steve at Carthage.
“It’s certainly a transitional year from coaches to players,” Rose said. “Some of the rosters have turned over quite a bit and Carroll is one of them. We have a very limited knowledge of who is going to play, but they have a lot of really good young talent. Coach (Paul) Combs gets his guys to play incredibly hard. They will throw the kitchen sink at you offensively and defensively.”
The CCIW Council of Presidents has mandated that no spectators will be allowed at games this season. Live CCIW game coverage by The Pantagraph reporters and photographers won't be allowed until further notice, with the league citing COVID-19 safety precautions.
