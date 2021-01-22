Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan appears strong entering delayed season

Adding to the IWU inside arsenal is 6-7 sophomore Cody Mitchell, who saw action in 26 games off the bench as a freshman.

“Cody got his feet wet last year. He’s really emerging and prepared to take the next step,” said Rose. “He really utilized the offseason to improve and change his body. He doesn’t look like the same kid now physically. We’ve only seen a glimpse of the player he can become.”

Rose plans to start Yoder, Noe, Lambesis, Bair and Leritz in the opener, but expects to make changes to that lineup throughout the season based on production and matchups.

Filling the nine through 12 spots for the Titans are 6-4 senior Colin Cheaney, 6-4 junior Gavin Markgraff, 6-2 sophomore Lucas Heflen and 6-5 freshman Ryan Sroka. Heflen can fill in at point guard if necessary.

Handicapping the CCIW is particularly difficult this season with no nonconference games to consider although IWU and Elmhurst appear to be the favorites.

Highly successful veteran coaches Grey Giovanine (Augustana) and Bosko Djurickovic (Carthage) have retired and been replaced by Steve Schafer at Augustana and Djurickovic’s son Steve at Carthage.