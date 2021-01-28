 Skip to main content
Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan athletes allowed to return to action after COVID-19 tests
Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan athletes allowed to return to action after COVID-19 tests

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan issued a statement late Thursday afternoon saying seven positive COVID-19 tests among the university’s student-athletes have been found to be “indeterminate.”

According to the statement, seven individuals have been released from isolation and 14 close contacts have been released from quarantine. All will be allowed to return to campus activities.

While basketball is not specifically mentioned, the IWU men’s and women’s teams both earlier this week had games postponed against Elmhurst on Thursday and Saturday.

The men have played only one game, while the women have yet to take the court for competition in a season that was already delayed by virus issues.

“The tests were not conducted by our customary testing provider, but by a lab that conducts SARS CoV 2 rapid antigen testing, which we utilized for rapid turnaround required for athletic competition eligibility,” the statement said. “Our local health officials recommended that we continue to rely on negative PCR test results, which all affected individuals obtained from our customary provider within 24 hours of the original tests.”

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

