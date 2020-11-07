Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan athletics takes measured approach to pandemic

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan athletics is in a holding pattern while trying to hold off the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Overall, it’s gone pretty well,” IWU athletic director Mike Wagner said. “We’ve done a good job on campus in our health and safety protocols. We’ve been pretty successful mitigating a lot of the cases.”
Illinois Wesleyan athletic director Mike Wagner takes halftime pies in the face to benefit Special Olympics. pic.twitter.com/IvRhl2MlLx— Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) February 9, 2020
All Wesleyan students were tested for COVID upon their return to campus for the fall semester. And while there have been positive cases among Titan athletes, every IWU team has been able to hold team workouts this fall.
“I can say we have not had any case origination or transmission through athletics,” said Wagner, who does not have an exact number of positive cases among Titan athletes because they are counted along with the general student population.
The pandemic has prompted a plethora of changes around Shirk Center and IWU’s various athletic fields.
The absolute quiet of Shirk Center when every other person has left. pic.twitter.com/5xkXMOHBfy— Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) January 22, 2020
“Student-athletes have to have masks on at all times at practices unless it is heavy exercise or they have to catch their breath,” Wagner said. “While they are waiting in line to get into a drill, they are staying six feet apart. Coaches are wearing masks or shields at all times.”
IWU began team workouts with groups of 10 or less for conditioning and boosted that limit to 25. Only Titan teams such as football, baseball and lacrosse have rosters of more than 25. Those squads were eventually allowed to have their entire roster together.
“We slowly went through the semester and were able to get a complete fall with great success,” said Wagner.
IWU utilizes daily surveillance testing, meaning everyone who enters Shirk Center has their temperature taken before entry is allowed. And the temperature of athletes is taken before each practice commences.
Approximately 75 athletes are chosen for random COVID testing each week.
“We follow university policy for contact tracing,” Wagner said, “and follow all Department of Health guidelines in regard to quarantining and/or isolation.”
According to Wagner, the Titan coaches have been extremely helpful in the process.
“Our coaches have all been on board to do whatever they can to make it as safe as possible,” said Wagner, who was first employed at IWU as an assistant football coach.
IWU’s golf and tennis teams are low risk sports and were allowed to play a limited schedule this fall that has been completed.
Wesleyan has cancelled fall break and is having classes on four Saturdays in order to conclude the semester before Thanksgiving. Students will then return home until the spring semester begins in January.
The status of winter sports remains mired in limbo.
In a normal year, the first basketball contest could have been played Nov. 6. When it will start has yet to be determined.
“We really don’t know. We’re still waiting on the (College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin) league office leadership to let us know what the plans are,” Wagner said. “I’m really hopeful we get the opportunity to play and have a full season for winter sports and also (delayed) fall sports could play in the spring.”
Those hopes include the first IWU men’s volleyball season beginning in January.
“It’s just a different time. We have to do things differently,” said Wagner. “We are all adjusting and the whole world is adjusting to living with COVID, and we have to be able to do that. Things are changing on the fly all the time.”
Wagner believes the CCIW is committed to doing everything within its power to hold at least a conference-only basketball season.
“We have to put faith in them and what they’re doing,” he said. “We’re in a holding pattern right now to get some answers. We’re living and working day by day and hoping for the best.”
