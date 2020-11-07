Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan athletics takes measured approach to pandemic

Wesleyan has cancelled fall break and is having classes on four Saturdays in order to conclude the semester before Thanksgiving. Students will then return home until the spring semester begins in January.

The status of winter sports remains mired in limbo.

In a normal year, the first basketball contest could have been played Nov. 6. When it will start has yet to be determined.

“We really don’t know. We’re still waiting on the (College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin) league office leadership to let us know what the plans are,” Wagner said. “I’m really hopeful we get the opportunity to play and have a full season for winter sports and also (delayed) fall sports could play in the spring.”

Those hopes include the first IWU men’s volleyball season beginning in January.

“It’s just a different time. We have to do things differently,” said Wagner. “We are all adjusting and the whole world is adjusting to living with COVID, and we have to be able to do that. Things are changing on the fly all the time.”