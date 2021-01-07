Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan basketball schedules announced

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Wesleyan basketball teams will return to action on Jan. 23 after the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin announced its winter sports schedules on Thursday.
The Titan men will play at Carroll on Jan. 23, with the Pioneers playing at Shirk Center on Jan. 25. The IWU women’s team will host Carroll on Jan. 23 and travel to Waukesha, Wis., for the rematch on Jan. 25.
The CCIW announced a 12-game conference-only schedule with teams playing six of the other eight teams in the league twice. The Titans will not face Wheaton or Carthage.
Both IWU teams will also oppose Elmhurst on Jan. 28 and 30, North Central on Feb. 4 and 6, Augustana Feb. 9 and 11, Millikin on Feb. 16 and 23, and North Park on Feb. 25 and 27.
We 💚 Sam Munroe https://t.co/lQllpcdliH— Illinois Wesleyan Women's Basketball (@IWUWomensBball) November 17, 2020
Wesleyan athletic director Mike Wagner said spectators will not be allowed to attend contests at Shirk Center at least initially because of state COVID-19 restrictions for indoor venues.
“We hope at some point to allow spectators in, whether it’s indoor or when we get to our outdoor seasons,” said Wagner. “We will have a full, robust (online) streaming program for all games we can to allow fans and parents the ability to watch the Titans play. We’ll do our very best to get as much out there as possible.”
The IWU indoor track teams will open their seasons at home against Augustana and Millikin on Jan. 30.
The Titan women’s bowling team starts on Jan. 23 with a four-team tournament at Augustana that also includes Elmhurst and North Central. Swimming’s first meet is on Jan. 23 against Augustana at IWU’s Fort Natatorium.
CCIW fall sports schedules, including football, men's and women's soccer and women's volleyball, will be announced next week, with competition slated to begin in late February for volleyball and March for football and soccer.
Randy Reinhardt's favorite stories from 2020
Roanoke-Benson guard Jack Weber (25) is mobbed by teammates after the Rockets defeated Chicago Fenger, 45-43, during their Class 1A super-sect…
Roanoke-Benson claimed the Class 1A super-sectional championship at Redbird Arena in dramatic fashion.
Former Illinois State football coach Denver Johnson and his daughters endured a lengthy ordeal leading to the death of their wife and mother Danita.
Lexi Wallen made huge play after huge play to help the Illinois State women defeat Loyola.
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt