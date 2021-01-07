Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan basketball schedules announced

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Wesleyan basketball teams will return to action on Jan. 23 after the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin announced its winter sports schedules on Thursday.

The Titan men will play at Carroll on Jan. 23, with the Pioneers playing at Shirk Center on Jan. 25. The IWU women’s team will host Carroll on Jan. 23 and travel to Waukesha, Wis., for the rematch on Jan. 25.

The CCIW announced a 12-game conference-only schedule with teams playing six of the other eight teams in the league twice. The Titans will not face Wheaton or Carthage.

Both IWU teams will also oppose Elmhurst on Jan. 28 and 30, North Central on Feb. 4 and 6, Augustana Feb. 9 and 11, Millikin on Feb. 16 and 23, and North Park on Feb. 25 and 27.

Wesleyan athletic director Mike Wagner said spectators will not be allowed to attend contests at Shirk Center at least initially because of state COVID-19 restrictions for indoor venues.