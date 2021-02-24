Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan basketball set for Senior Night against Millikin

BLOOMINGTON — The path to Senior Night has been a rocky one for Illinois Wesleyan basketball players Doug Wallen, Charlie Bair, Colin Cheaney and Grant Wolfe.

Yet the Titan foursome have arrived, albeit with a disappointing quantity of four games played entering Thursday’s 7 p.m. College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin contest against Millikin at Shirk Center.

“For so long, we didn’t know if we would get to play at all,” IWU coach Ron Rose said. “So just the opportunity to coach these guys and see them have a chance to compete and wear the Titan jersey has been special. They clearly have made the most of every opportunity we’ve been given.”

When the Titans have played, they have played exceptionally well. IWU is 4-0 and ranked No. 2 nationally in a Division III season that will not culminate with an NCAA Tournament because of the pandemic.