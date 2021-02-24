Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan basketball set for Senior Night against Millikin

BLOOMINGTON — The path to Senior Night has been a rocky one for Illinois Wesleyan basketball players Doug Wallen, Charlie Bair, Colin Cheaney and Grant Wolfe.
Yet the Titan foursome have arrived, albeit with a disappointing quantity of four games played entering Thursday’s 7 p.m. College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin contest against Millikin at Shirk Center.
“For so long, we didn’t know if we would get to play at all,” IWU coach Ron Rose said. “So just the opportunity to coach these guys and see them have a chance to compete and wear the Titan jersey has been special. They clearly have made the most of every opportunity we’ve been given.”
When the Titans have played, they have played exceptionally well. IWU is 4-0 and ranked No. 2 nationally in a Division III season that will not culminate with an NCAA Tournament because of the pandemic.
Get excited! It’s game day again for the Titans! pic.twitter.com/m0qBLGv4qq— Illinois Wesleyan Basketball (@IWUBasketball) February 16, 2021
“We have practiced for 14 weeks and played four games,” lamented Rose. “For these guys to grind and then be ready to play has been nothing short of remarkable. It’s hard to get better when you’re not playing games. This group has really embraced each opportunity.”
The Titans have had six games canceled because of COVID-19 protocols with teams they were scheduled to play.
While no spectators have been allowed at CCIW games this season, each Titan senior will be permitted four guests Thursday.
“I’m thrilled the parents, especially, are going to be able to catch at least one game this year,” said Rose. “As a parent, I know how special it’s going to be for them and how special it will be for our players to have them there.”
Wallen ranks fourth on the Titans in scoring at 10.3 points, Bair is the No. 2 rebounder at 6.3 per outing, Cheaney has been a reserve and Wolfe has not played this season because of concussion issues.
Junior Matt Leritz tops IWU in scoring (16.5) and rebounding (10.3). Junior Keondre Schumacher is scoring at a 12.5 clip and leads the nation in 3-point percentage at .684 (13 of 19). Junior Cory Noe adds 10.8 points.
Wesleyan downed Millikin, 74-60, on Feb. 16 in Decatur. The Big Blue are 1-9.
After ending the regular season with a Saturday road game against North Park, IWU has added a Tuesday matchup with Wheaton at Shirk Center. The Thunder are 9-0 and ranked fourth nationally.
That game, however, will not count toward seedings for the CCIW Tournament.
“My understanding is it was an additional game. After Saturday, the CCIW wants to get the seeds put together so teams have enough time to know who is in the play-in game,” Rose said. “Each school was given the option if it wanted to play Tuesday. Most do want to play, but some don’t. Schools who opted out would not be penalized for not playing.”
If IWU and Wheaton both are undefeated after Saturday, a coin flip will determine the top seed for the conference tournament.
Pantagraph reporter Randy Reinhardt's top five games
The 2010 WNIT bracket was kind to the Illinois State women’s basketball team.
The Illinois State baseball team had announced its presence in the NCAA Tournament’s Louisville Regional the previous day with 18 hits and 14 …
Of course, the Normal Community High School basketball team had a chance on March 17, 2015.
Arriving in Frisco, Texas., on Wednesday before Saturday’s FCS national championship game provided an illuminating perspective.
The 1996-97 Illinois Wesleyan basketball team carried the motivation of a heartbreaking national semifinal loss from the previous season, whil…
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt