Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan basketball teams return to court for practice after testing

BLOOMINGTON — An uncomfortable day of waiting brought the birth of a season to the Illinois Wesleyan basketball teams on Tuesday.
After COVID-19 testing Monday, IWU men’s coach Ron Rose and women’s coach Mia Smith not so patiently waited for the clearance to begin practice.
“I tell you today was like waiting for someone to give birth,” Smith said. “It was a long, drawn out process.”
After both groups of Titans were informed late Tuesday afternoon there were no positive tests, evening practices were hastily scheduled.
“We’re excited to get to practice,” said Rose. “I’m really proud of our guys for being responsible and giving us a chance to practice.”
The CCIW is expected to release a 12-game conference only schedule later this week. The league stated in December that games could be held no sooner than Jan. 23.
“The first couple practices we’re still following return to play protocols. No live action and we’re dividing up into small groups to be extra careful,” Rose said. “It’s a balancing act. But the reality is in less than three weeks we’re hoping to play.
"It’s a fine balance between getting our guys back in shape and getting prepared to play without risking injury. We’re not having the chance to build up into it.”
𝐍𝐎𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐁𝐄𝐀𝐓𝐒 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐏𝐄𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐆 😤#TGOE | @IWUBasketball pic.twitter.com/nqVjJbU8T8— Illinois Wesleyan Athletics (@iwusports) November 17, 2020
Even with senior point guard Grant Wolfe deciding not to play this season because of past concussions, the Titans still return seven of their top eight scorers with a 19-9 team.
“Basketball is a complicated game with all the situations that can be thrown at you,” said Rose. “It’s an advantage to have as many returning players as we do.”
The IWU coaching staff will also try to avoid close contact during meetings practices.
“I’m a big fan of tight huddles with players, but we’ll have to have bigger huddles,” Rose said. “I will stay away from guys during practice. We can’t avoid every situation, but ones we can avoid we have to.”
Freshman Connor Heaton did not enroll at IWU for the fall semester out of concerns the season would be canceled. Heaton is enrolled for the spring semester but missed the initial practice because of strep throat.
“He should be back in the next day or two,” said Rose.
The Titans will be without freshman guard Grant Taueg, who will miss the entire season after undergoing shoulder surgery.
The Wesleyan women share an enthusiasm to return to the court with the men after a 20-9 season. The Titans return four starters from that squad.
“I’m very excited. I’m really excited for my kids, especially my seniors,” Smith said. “We will just be trying to get back in the groove of it and make sure our conditioning is up to speed before we get things going full boat.”
Smith was pleased with how her team played during a fall practice period that ended right before Thanksgiving.
“We believe we had everything put in before we had to stop,” said Smith. “Now it’s a matter of review and turn it up a notch.”