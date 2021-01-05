Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan basketball teams return to court for practice after testing

"It’s a fine balance between getting our guys back in shape and getting prepared to play without risking injury. We’re not having the chance to build up into it.”

Even with senior point guard Grant Wolfe deciding not to play this season because of past concussions, the Titans still return seven of their top eight scorers with a 19-9 team.

“Basketball is a complicated game with all the situations that can be thrown at you,” said Rose. “It’s an advantage to have as many returning players as we do.”

The IWU coaching staff will also try to avoid close contact during meetings practices.

“I’m a big fan of tight huddles with players, but we’ll have to have bigger huddles,” Rose said. “I will stay away from guys during practice. We can’t avoid every situation, but ones we can avoid we have to.”