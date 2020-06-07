Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan basketball to start Jack Sikma Hall of Fame Tournament

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON – The Illinois Wesleyan basketball team will honor its most decorated former player this coming season with the Jack Sikma Hall of Fame Tournament.

Sikma starred for the Titans in the mid 1970s and was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

“We’re going to try to make that an elite small college tournament,” IWU coach Ron Rose said. “We received a donation to try to make it a first-class event. We want to attract some really good teams the next three or four years.”

The Titans will be joined by Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Hope and Ripon for games on Nov. 13 and 14 at Shirk Center.

Wesleyan, which posted a 19-9 record last season and returns its top eight scorers, opens its season with a Nov. 7 home game against Lake Forest.

The Titans play at Alma on Nov. 20 and at Calvin on Nov. 21 as part of the Illinois-Michigan Challenge.

IWU faces traditional nonconference rivals University of Chicago on Dec. 1 at Shirk and Washington University on Dec. 16 in St. Louis.