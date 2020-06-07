Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan basketball to start Jack Sikma Hall of Fame Tournament

BLOOMINGTON – The Illinois Wesleyan basketball team will honor its most decorated former player this coming season with the Jack Sikma Hall of Fame Tournament.
Sikma starred for the Titans in the mid 1970s and was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
“We’re going to try to make that an elite small college tournament,” IWU coach Ron Rose said. “We received a donation to try to make it a first-class event. We want to attract some really good teams the next three or four years.”
Ron Rose on the impact of Jack Sikma on Illinois Wesleyan. pic.twitter.com/IHkLZXXIjP— Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) January 31, 2020
The Titans will be joined by Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Hope and Ripon for games on Nov. 13 and 14 at Shirk Center.
Wesleyan, which posted a 19-9 record last season and returns its top eight scorers, opens its season with a Nov. 7 home game against Lake Forest.
The Titans play at Alma on Nov. 20 and at Calvin on Nov. 21 as part of the Illinois-Michigan Challenge.
IWU faces traditional nonconference rivals University of Chicago on Dec. 1 at Shirk and Washington University on Dec. 16 in St. Louis.
“I think it will be a really challenging schedule,” said Rose. “With as many returning players as we have, we intentionally wanted to challenge this group. That’s what our players want and what will ultimately prepare you to be successful.”
The Titans play three College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin contests before Christmas, road games against Carroll on Dec. 5 and versus North Central on Dec. 12 and a Dec. 19 home game against Elmhurst.
“I’m still adjusting to conference play before Christmas,” Rose said. “The conference will be really good next year. Several teams have their top players coming back.”
Wesleyan heads to Oregon to face George Fox on Dec. 29 and Linfield the next evening.
“In my time, we’ve never made a trip out to Oregon so it should be a great experience,” said Rose. “It’s contingent on how safely it is to fly at that time. We’re hopeful that trip will happen.”
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!