Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan basketball's Keondre Schumacher takes speed to the track

His 10.94-second clocking in the 100-meter dash is the fourth fastest in school history since fully automatic times became the norm in the 1990s. Keondre also has become the fourth runner in a Titans 400-meter relay that won the Sycamore Open in Terre Haute, Ind., over several Division I entries.

“His roommates would kind of jokingly tell him you need to come out. He said he might try it,” said the elder Schumacher, who is also the head women’s track coach and has four Division III national championships on his resume. “It went from goofing around to talking about it to he’s all in.”

Following through on that commitment was hardly a breeze for Keondre, who took on a different type of conditioning.

“One of the first track workouts at the end of practice I couldn’t even walk. I couldn’t even see,” Keondre said. “As we progressed through the spring, I definitely picked up some better endurance."

“We were doing workouts for people training all year,” Chris said. “He got really sore. He had to work through a couple weeks of flexibility.”

Keondre teamed with Painter, Cyrus Clarke and Dylan Ruskin for a 42.33 performance in the 400-meter relay at Indiana State.