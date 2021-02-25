Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan casts aside Millikin behind Bair

BLOOMINGTON – Moments after rearranging several sideline chairs while doggedly pursuing a loose ball, Illinois Wesleyan senior Charlie Bair launched a 3-pointer from the key.

The bank was open as Bair utilized the backboard to ring up three early points.

Bair’s trademark hustle game glittered in all its glory Thursday at Shirk Center but so did his scoring.

Bair, who had not reached double figures in IWU’s four previous games, broke loose for 24 points as the No. 2-ranked Titans turned away Millikin, 86-71, in College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin play.

“Just wind that kid up and let him go,” IWU coach Ron Rose said of Bair. “He’s always going to play with a high motor.”

Bair also grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked three shots as Wesleyan improved to 5-0.

“It was definitely emotional,” said Bair, who sent a reflective text to his teammates earlier in the day. “I don’t know what it was. That banked three gave me a little confidence.”

IWU enjoyed a 57-41 lead with 11:47 left, but Millikin clawed back within six at 71-65 on a Scott Gowan 3-pointer with 2:52 to play.