Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan casts aside Millikin behind Bair

BLOOMINGTON – Moments after rearranging several sideline chairs while doggedly pursuing a loose ball, Illinois Wesleyan senior Charlie Bair launched a 3-pointer from the key.
The bank was open as Bair utilized the backboard to ring up three early points.
Bair’s trademark hustle game glittered in all its glory Thursday at Shirk Center but so did his scoring.
Bair, who had not reached double figures in IWU’s four previous games, broke loose for 24 points as the No. 2-ranked Titans turned away Millikin, 86-71, in College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin play.
Feels really good to finally be back at Shirk Center. And ... here come the Titans. pic.twitter.com/VhXBWbdXpL— Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) February 26, 2021
“Just wind that kid up and let him go,” IWU coach Ron Rose said of Bair. “He’s always going to play with a high motor.”
Bair also grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked three shots as Wesleyan improved to 5-0.
“It was definitely emotional,” said Bair, who sent a reflective text to his teammates earlier in the day. “I don’t know what it was. That banked three gave me a little confidence.”
H2 4:22 | IWU 68, Millikin 59— Illinois Wesleyan Basketball (@IWUBasketball) February 26, 2021
Bair with the three 🤑 (update: he now leads the Titans with 24 points)#TGOE | #d3hoops pic.twitter.com/xdW5GsLFVU
IWU enjoyed a 57-41 lead with 11:47 left, but Millikin clawed back within six at 71-65 on a Scott Gowan 3-pointer with 2:52 to play.
The Titans responded with a flurry to put the Big Blue (1-10) away. Doug Wallen drilled a 17-foot jumper, and after a Peter Lambesis steal, Wallen powered home a fast-break dunk.
Another Lambesis steal led to a Cory Noe rebound bucket and a 77-65 Wesleyan lead.
“There is nothing usual about this season. The only thing you can count on is you have to adjust and change on the fly,” Rose said. “They beat us a lot of ways the second half, and I’m glad they did. We haven’t been challenged in the second half. But we flipped it to another gear.”
Noe finished with 21 points, Wallen a season-high 16 and Matt Leritz 11. Lambesis contributed nine points and four steals.
The Titans even got senior Grant Wolfe, who is sitting out the season because of past concussion issues, in the game for the final 30 seconds. Wolfe split two free throws in what will likely be the only court time of his senior season.
Gowan tossed in 5 of 9 from 3-point range and paced Millikin with 25 points.
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt