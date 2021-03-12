Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan earns first CCIW Tournament championship

WHEATON – The Illinois Wesleyan basketball team won the biggest prize it could win in 2021 on Friday at King Arena.

The No. 8-ranked Titans capped their COVID-19-disrupted season with a convincing 71-58 victory over No. 3 Wheaton in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Tournament championship game.

“I’m so excited to celebrate with these guys, but there’s also some sadness it's over,” IWU coach Ron Rose said. “I’m really proud of this group. They put the work in when nobody was watching. When we couldn’t do anything as a program, they went to work. It’s an unselfish, hard-working group and they certainly deserve it.”

The Titans finished at 8-1 in a season limited to six regular season games because of COVID-19 issues with teams on their schedule.

A CCIW Tournament championship would normally mean an automatic berth to the NCAA Division III Tournament. But that event will not be played. The NCAA canceled the tournament because too many Division III programs nationwide chose not to play a season.