Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan earns first CCIW Tournament championship

WHEATON – The Illinois Wesleyan basketball team won the biggest prize it could win in 2021 on Friday at King Arena.
The No. 8-ranked Titans capped their COVID-19-disrupted season with a convincing 71-58 victory over No. 3 Wheaton in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Tournament championship game.
March 13, 2021
“I’m so excited to celebrate with these guys, but there’s also some sadness it's over,” IWU coach Ron Rose said. “I’m really proud of this group. They put the work in when nobody was watching. When we couldn’t do anything as a program, they went to work. It’s an unselfish, hard-working group and they certainly deserve it.”
The Titans finished at 8-1 in a season limited to six regular season games because of COVID-19 issues with teams on their schedule.
A CCIW Tournament championship would normally mean an automatic berth to the NCAA Division III Tournament. But that event will not be played. The NCAA canceled the tournament because too many Division III programs nationwide chose not to play a season.
“We knew going into this since we don’t have a national tournament, let’s treat it as the national tournament,” junior Peter Lambesis said. “We said let’s go out and make the most of it. It was about as good a game as we could ask for. Being able to hold that trophy up was special. This is way cooler than I could ever imagine.”
The Titans had never previously won a CCIW Tournament.
“I’m very happy this group was able to do it,” said Rose. “We considered playing games after this, but the strong sentiment of this group was this is the goal.
"That’s what I grew up with as a Titan is the most important thing is winning the conference championship. It’s such an odd year. Maybe it’s perfect this was the year for us to break through.”
This was a battle for CCIW bragging rights as well as a trophy. Wheaton entered with a 12-0 record.
“We knew this was our ultimate goal to win a championship,” junior Cory Noe said. “Our team is really a great group of guys. We made the most out of everything.”
The Titans led 28-27 after Matt Leritz ended the first half with a bucket.
Wheaton led 44-43 before a Noe layup put Wesleyan in front. A Luke Yoder bucket handed the Titans a 57-51 edge with 4:56 to play.
After a Nyameye Adom 3-pointer brought the Thunder within three, the Titans scored 11 of the final 12 points.
The Titans survived both Leritz and Lambesis sitting down with four fouls midway through the second half.
“This group allowed those guys to wait to the four-minute mark (to return),” Rose said. “When we got a two or three possession lead I thought our guys executed better down the stretch. We had some guys hit some big shots down the stretch, Cory Noe, Doug Wallen, Charlie Bair.”
Leritz connected on 8 of 11 shots from the floor and paced IWU with 17 points and eight rebounds.
“When things got difficult, we were able to throw the ball down on the block to him,” said Rose of Leritz. “He puts so much stress on the defense.”
Lambesis contributed 16 points and three steals. Noe chipped in 12 points, Wallen 11 and Bair 10, while Yoder handed out seven assists.
“We just grinded honestly,” said Noe. “Wheaton is a very good team and they scouted us pretty well. A lot of it comes down to how hard we play at the defensive end. We knew we had enough guys offensively two or three of us would get going.”
Adom finished with 15 points, seven below his average. Cade Alioth topped Wheaton with 17 points and 14 rebounds.
