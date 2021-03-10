Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan football getting ready, eager for four-game spring season

BLOOMINGTON — It was gray and cloudy Wednesday morning with the wind kicking around Tucci Stadium. Yet there were whistles blowing and pads popping, which meant one thing to Mike Murphy.

"It feels great," said Illinois Wesleyan's All-American senior defensive tackle. "Any football is good football for us, even though it's different than usual. Guys are excited being out here."

The Titans are preparing for a four-game spring season after last fall's 10-game schedule was wiped out because of the COVID-19 pandemic. IWU will open March 20 against rival Millikin in Decatur.

There will be only one home game for IWU after Washington (Mo.) decided to opt out in late February. The Titans entertain North Park at 6:30 p.m. on April 10.

Six IWU seniors decided not to return, leaving 13 seniors on the 102-player roster.

"They're so ready to play a game," said IWU head coach Norm Eash. "One thing about COVID is you got an extra season without games. We had 37 practices in the fall and will probably go another 45 (in the spring), and they're all padded.