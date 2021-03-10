Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan football getting ready, eager for four-game spring season

BLOOMINGTON — It was gray and cloudy Wednesday morning with the wind kicking around Tucci Stadium. Yet there were whistles blowing and pads popping, which meant one thing to Mike Murphy.
"It feels great," said Illinois Wesleyan's All-American senior defensive tackle. "Any football is good football for us, even though it's different than usual. Guys are excited being out here."
The Titans are preparing for a four-game spring season after last fall's 10-game schedule was wiped out because of the COVID-19 pandemic. IWU will open March 20 against rival Millikin in Decatur.
There will be only one home game for IWU after Washington (Mo.) decided to opt out in late February. The Titans entertain North Park at 6:30 p.m. on April 10.
Six IWU seniors decided not to return, leaving 13 seniors on the 102-player roster.
"They're so ready to play a game," said IWU head coach Norm Eash. "One thing about COVID is you got an extra season without games. We had 37 practices in the fall and will probably go another 45 (in the spring), and they're all padded.
"It will probably help the freshmen class and sophomores because they got so many reps. As far as knowledge of our offensive and defensive schemes, we're probably better off than we've ever been. That's been the plus. The negative is not playing games."
The Titans finished their 17th spring practice Wednesday. Eash elected to have the team practice from 6:30 to 8:30 each morning this spring so they could go in the afternoons last fall.
The IWU lacrosse programs also use Tucci Stadium and went the opposite practice schedule as the football team.
"It's definitely unusual for us, but we've gotten on a good schedule now and everyone is making it (to practice) nice and early," said junior center Jake Buhe. "It's nice to get out here early in the morning and getting after it."
It might be assumed this spring is just a dress rehearsal for the fall when everyone hopes things return to normal. Not every College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin school is participating this spring and there is no NCAA Division III National Championship.
However, Murphy stresses that couldn't be further from the truth.
"We're coming out and treating it like a season of its own. We have four games, and we intend on winning those four games," he said. "We're not really looking at it as time to get better. We're looking at it as time to win, right now."
Eash said most of the IWU seniors already have jobs lined up and won't use an extra year of eligibility the NCAA granted all players. Murphy said he isn't sure what he will do.
"Our team is a mix of experience and youth," said Eash. "Our offensive line is probably the deepest I've ever seen. Our running backs are a strong suit. Our receiver core and quarterback are going to be young."
Emerging as the No. 1 quarterback is Sage Shindler, a 5-foot-10, 160-pound freshman. A Walter Payton High School graduate from Chicago, Shindler reminds Eash of IWU's quarterback the previous four seasons, Brandon Bauer.
"Brandon was probably a little more vocal and take-charge guy, but as far as mechanics Sage is right there with him," said Eash. "Both are not blessed with height, but both have quick releases and understand the game and read the field really well."
Shindler will be helped by a veteran offensive line anchored by Buhe, a two-time all-CCIW selection; senior tackle Michael Norwood; senior guard Chris Wojciak and junior guard Jacob Finfer. The Titans' receivers are led by Charlie Hamilton, a transfer from Wisconsin-Whitewater, and sophomore Payton Gerberding, a former IWU basketball player. Junior Wes Watson is the most experienced receiver.
Junior halfback Hamid Bullie gained 659 yards rushing in the 2019 season when IWU went 6-4. Eash likes several other running backs, including junior Anthony Marre and sophomores Lucas Segobiano and Zach Bozarth.
An experienced line also will anchor the defense. Murphy registered 16 sacks last season (second most in school history) and is joined by senior Emmitt Zima and junior Nick DeGregorio at ends and Thomas Mulhall at the other tackle. Eash also expects big things from sophomore end Conor Murphy.
The linebackers are new, with junior Robert Neidballa and sophomore Fernando Chavez expected to become the leaders. The cornerbacks, senior Zach Mitchell and junior Tyler Maple, are returning starters while senior Liam Krammer saw plenty of action as strong safety.
"We're taking it day by day and trying to get better each practice," said Buhe. "We're just pushing each other and trying to come out here every morning and get ready for the first game."
Eash said the first three games (Millikin, at Augustana on March 27 and North Park) will count on IWU's official record. The finale at Elmhurst on April 16 will be an exhibition per the Bluejays' request (and thus not counted in either team's won-lost record), but played like a regular game.
After not playing against another team since Nov. 16, 2019 when IWU beat North Park, 32-6, Murphy and his teammates can't wait until next Saturday.
"I'm leaving it all out there," said Murphy. "When I'm a little banged up I'm going to push through those injuries as much as possible because I don't know how many games or practices I have left."
