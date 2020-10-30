Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan football players enjoy 'grind' during fall practice, look ahead to spring

"He's a great student and planned to graduate in December," said Eash. "It's an issue I'll have to work out with him."

IWU's students will be done for the semester on Nov. 20. They'll return to campus for classes starting Jan. 13.

"We'll send them home with offseason conditioning and strength programs," said Eash. "They have to be committed to it and find a place to do their workouts. There are some alternative workouts we'll give in case they go home and fitness centers are closed down."

"Every single person is going to have to hold themselves accountable and make sure they put the work in," said Norwood. "I know a lot of guys live close to one another. We're going to be working out together in groups."

The NCAA is giving student-athletes at all levels an extra year of eligibility because of the disruptions the pandemic has caused.

Eash said he will speak to his seniors about that during meetings next week. Murphy is leaning to coming back next fall. Norwood said he probably will graduate and find a job.

Norwood wants to "just leave it all out there" on the field even if that's just for five games. He hasn't thought about what he would do if the spring season is canceled.