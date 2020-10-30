Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan football players enjoy 'grind' during fall practice, look ahead to spring

BLOOMINGTON — Last weekend was supposed to be Illinois Wesleyan's chance to play NCAA Division III defending football national champion North Central at Tucci Stadium.
Instead, the Titans were left to hitting each other in an intrasquad scrimmage that concluded seven weeks of practice during this COVID-19 altered season.
ɢʀᴇᴇɴ ᴀɴᴅ ᴡʜɪᴛᴇ ɢᴀᴍᴇ— Illinois Wesleyan Athletics (@iwusports) October 27, 2020
ʀᴜɴ ɪᴛ ʙᴀᴄᴋ ⏪ #TGOE | @IWUTitanFball pic.twitter.com/f2EVMNwJxg
After everything that has gone on since March, IWU's players didn't mind a bit.
"Honestly, it felt amazing to be out there with your teammates and your brothers and grind in the sport again," said senior offensive tackle Michael Norwood.
IWU hopes to have a five-game College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin season starting in mid-March, although the league has not announced a schedule yet. As Titan coach Norm Eash said, there are "still a lot of unknowns" about where things will stand in five months with the coronavirus.
But Eash believes being able to practice this fall was a huge benefit for the Titans in ways that don't include football.
"It was great to get back and be out there with teammates," said Murphy. "It was great to get out of quarantine more and get some daily exercise in, and great to play football again that we love even without games."
Eash purposely held practice five days a week for seven straight weeks to give his players the feeling that it was a typical season even if no games were held on Saturdays.
IWU started in groups of 10 due to COVID-19 restrictions and gradually worked its way up during the 37 practices. Much of the first five weeks was what Eash termed "instructional contact" which involved plenty of teaching without contact.
"That's hard to do in football," he said.
The last seven practices leading up to the intrasquad scrimmage were in full pads. To make the scrimmage seem like a real game, Eash took the red jerseys off the quarterbacks (to allow them to be tackled) and had officials.
"We're a super competitive group," said Murphy. "The offense and defense really were going after each other once we started suiting up. I definitely think we got better as a whole, especially once the pads went on."
Sometimes an intrasquad scrimmage can develop into what Eash calls "a brother-in-law scrimmage" where teammates don't want to go full tilt against each other in fear of getting someone hurt before the season begins.
With no games to worry about, the Titans were going full speed.
"It was the first time to let us off the leash. It made the seven weeks of practice worth it," said Norwood. "We were able to show the results of all our hard work."
While Eash knew what to expect from veterans such as Murphy and Norwood, the Titans were able to identify several newcomers who could help in the spring and definitely in the 2021 fall season.
Freshman halfback Seth Albin from Oak Forest High School gained 108 rushing yards. Junior linebacker Robert Neidbella, junior defensive back Dallas Carter and sophomore lineman Conor Murphy also made strong impressions this fall.
IWU lost the bulk of its receiving core. Stepping into that void have been sophomores Charlie Hamilton, a transfer from Wisconsin-Whitewater, and Payton Gerberding, who came to IWU as a basketball player. Another wide receiver who stood out was freshman Matt Young, who should step in as the Titans' punter, too.
Finding the starting quarterback could still be a mystery. Senior Jake Arthur could be considered No. 1 if he's still at IWU.
"He's a great student and planned to graduate in December," said Eash. "It's an issue I'll have to work out with him."
IWU's students will be done for the semester on Nov. 20. They'll return to campus for classes starting Jan. 13.
"We'll send them home with offseason conditioning and strength programs," said Eash. "They have to be committed to it and find a place to do their workouts. There are some alternative workouts we'll give in case they go home and fitness centers are closed down."
"Every single person is going to have to hold themselves accountable and make sure they put the work in," said Norwood. "I know a lot of guys live close to one another. We're going to be working out together in groups."
The NCAA is giving student-athletes at all levels an extra year of eligibility because of the disruptions the pandemic has caused.
Eash said he will speak to his seniors about that during meetings next week. Murphy is leaning to coming back next fall. Norwood said he probably will graduate and find a job.
Norwood wants to "just leave it all out there" on the field even if that's just for five games. He hasn't thought about what he would do if the spring season is canceled.
"Guys are just hungry to play," he said. "We'll actually in the spring hopefully compete against other teams. That's where all the fun comes."
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!