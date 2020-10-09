Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan football team getting work done in practices with eye towards 5 spring games

BLOOMINGTON — Friday was the 27th practice for Illinois Wesleyan's football team this fall. Veteran IWU coach Norm Eash believes the Titans have gotten a lot accomplished even without games because of COVID-19.
"It's funny how COVID-19 has really changed the way you coach the game on the field with the restrictions on the number of groups you can be involved with," said Eash, who is in his 34th season as head coach. "The term really new to all of us because they want to limit the contact between players is 'instructional contact,' which means there is very little (contact) and it's very short.
"We've been doing that for a long time. I think it makes you a better football team because you learn how to practice a little bit better."
The College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin hasn't announced a spring schedule yet. Eash said tentative plans are for five games in March and April.
IWU is concluding the fifth of seven practice weeks. Although school began Aug. 17, the Titans didn't start practice until Sept. 3 to allow players to get settled with classes and other new protocols such as masks and protective shields because of the pandemic.
The first practices were with jerseys and shorts before progressing to helmets, jerseys and shorts. On Sept. 30, Eash said the team went to "pro pads" which includes helmets and shoulder pads.
Eash said the Titans will move to full pads for three days next week. There will be a "very controlled" Green-White Scrimmage to conclude the fall session on Oct. 23.
"The freshmen are in a much better situation than they normally would be. We've found out a lot about our football team," said Eash. "We had such a vacuum at wider receivers with (last year's senior) group leaving. We needed to find out who our next receivers were. We've made the best of it."
Because of safety and health restrictions, Eash said IWU started practicing in groups of 10 before progressing to 25 and now 50. The team is divided into Green, White and Silver squads.
Eash said the Titans have a 125-player roster with seven players electing to stay home and do classes online.
IWU is coming off a 6-4 season, including tying for third at 6-3 in the CCIW. One of the biggest questions heading into this season is finding a replacement at quarterback after Brandon Bauer and Johnny Dicano, who shared duties last season, graduated.
If IWU had a game tomorrow, Eash said senior Jake Arthur would be the likely starter. The Titans have looked at nine quarterbacks, including six freshmen, this fall.
"Everyone has gotten better and learned our offense," said Eash. "Jake Arthur has got the most experience and probably is leading the pack a little bit."
Leading the defense will senior lineman Mike Murphy, a preseason Division III All-American who recorded 16 sacks last season. Offensively, junior tailback Hamid Bullie returns after pacing the team with 659 yards rushing in 2019.
Spectators won't be allowed at the Green-White Scrimmage, but Eash said there will be a live stream on www.iwusports.com.
"There is no tackling now. Contact is so short and quick," he said. "I think that helps the speed of the game when kids are so conscious about that. There will be limited tackling in the scrimmage because I think the kids need that."
