Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan freshmen make impact on Senior Night highlighted by Mike Murphy's sack prowess

BLOOMINGTON — It was Senior Day for Illinois Wesleyan's football team Saturday night at Tucci Stadium.
While the 13 seniors — particularly Mike Murphy — enjoyed an unforgettable evening in their only home game this spring, a couple Titan freshmen seemed poise to make their next three seasons pretty noteworthy, too.
Sage Shindler threw for three touchdowns before Seth Albin made his IWU debut a smashing success with three TD runs as the Titans rolled over North Park, 42-7.
"It felt great to be part of the offense," said Albin, who gained all of his 72 yards on seven carries in the second half. "The first two games I didn't get any reps. Coming out against North Park, my mindset is I'm going to get some reps. I told myself, hey, make the opportunity count."
Shindler has been under center all three games this spring for IWU (2-1). He completed 17 of 25 attempts, with a couple drops, while finding Charlie Hamilton on scoring passes of 11 and 7 yards and Wes Watson on a 24-yard strike in staking IWU to a 21-7 halftime lead.
"I'm definitely getting a lot more comfortable in the offense and settling in and being a little more accurate and getting to know my receivers a little better," said Shindler.
Murphy capped off a stellar IWU career in style.
With the other defensive regulars on the bench cheering him on, Murphy helped sack North Park backup quarterback Hunter Hughes twice on the game's final two plays. That allowed him to establish IWU sack records for a game (five) and career (25.5).
As the clock wound down, Murphy's teammates mobbed him on the field.
"It felt really good," said Murphy before posing with the other seniors at midfield for a postgame photo. "Overall it was good to perform at a high level with my teammates. It was great way to go out as seniors."
While the IWU defense had eight sacks and held North Park to 180 yards, the Titans showed great balance offensively.
IWU rushed for 192 yards and threw for 186. Hamilton, a sophomore transfer from Wisconsin-Whitewater, was the leading receiver with five catches for 61 yards.
Hamid Bullie gained 71 yards on 13 carries while Anthony Marre added 39 yards on seven carries.
"The first half our tempo offense was really good for us, no huddle," said IWU head coach Norm Eash. "In the second half I wrote on the board, 'Don't waste a rep, make every play count.' We dropped some balls in the first half, and I thought we could have had another 14 points on the board. We just ran our basic plays and blocked really well the second half."
And the Titans unleashed Albin. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound graduate from Oak Forest High School didn't get a carry in the first two games against Millikin and Augustana.
"He had a great fall and spring," said Eash. "We've got Hamid and we've got Anthony Marre. Seth comes in and has a different gear. He's fast and big and strong. We're excited about that."
Albin said the practices in the fall and spring got him ready when it was his turn. He scored on runs of 31, 12 and 4 yards in the third quarter.
"Coach Eash came up to me in practice (this week) and said, 'Opportunities are given and you have to take advantage of them and make the most of them,' " said Albin. "I rode that with me today and made it count."
Shindler was playing in his first game at Tucci Stadium in front of fans, but was less nervous than the opener three weeks ago at Millikin.
"It's definitely a big difference than the first one, just the nerves," he said.
Shindler never used a hurry-up offense at Walter Payton College Prep in Chicago, but looked comfortable in guiding IWU to two scores while going no huddle in the first half.
"We've done it a lot in practices. I think it's 74 practices here now," said Shindler. "We've worked on that a lot, and the coaches do a great job getting us ready for that."
IWU concludes its spring season at 6 p.m. Friday at Elmhurst. However, the game is considered an exhibition and no statistics will be counted.
