Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan freshmen make impact on Senior Night highlighted by Mike Murphy's sack prowess

"I'm definitely getting a lot more comfortable in the offense and settling in and being a little more accurate and getting to know my receivers a little better," said Shindler.

Murphy capped off a stellar IWU career in style.

With the other defensive regulars on the bench cheering him on, Murphy helped sack North Park backup quarterback Hunter Hughes twice on the game's final two plays. That allowed him to establish IWU sack records for a game (five) and career (25.5).

As the clock wound down, Murphy's teammates mobbed him on the field.

"It felt really good," said Murphy before posing with the other seniors at midfield for a postgame photo. "Overall it was good to perform at a high level with my teammates. It was great way to go out as seniors."

While the IWU defense had eight sacks and held North Park to 180 yards, the Titans showed great balance offensively.

IWU rushed for 192 yards and threw for 186. Hamilton, a sophomore transfer from Wisconsin-Whitewater, was the leading receiver with five catches for 61 yards.

Hamid Bullie gained 71 yards on 13 carries while Anthony Marre added 39 yards on seven carries.