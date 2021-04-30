Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan golfers lead CCIW tourney by 11 heading into final round

NORMAL — After battling a constant 15-20 mph breeze for 36 holes Friday at Weibring Golf Club, Illinois Wesleyan's Jimmy Morton should have taken it easy and relaxed.
Instead, Morton headed straight to the putting green. The Titan junior found plenty of company.
"You see everyone here is practicing. We didn't play our best," said Morton, surrounded by his four teammates. "Having the lead and not playing our best is always a good thing."
With Morton firing a 4-under-par 67 in the morning, IWU opened a 14-stroke lead over Millikin in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Golf Tournament. But the sixth-ranked Titans shot 299 in the afternoon for a 585 total as the Big Blue cut the deficit to 11 strokes heading into Saturday's final round in which the wind is predicted to blow 30-35 mph.
"If it was calm, an 11-shot lead is good," said IWU head coach Jim Ott, whose team is aiming for its ninth straight CCIW title. "With high winds it can go south real fast. But we're five deep and anyone play well and get it going."
That was on display throughout the day.
Morton's bogey-free morning round propelled the Titans to a 2-over 286 despite No. 1 golfer Rob Wuethrich struggling to 79 and not counting.
But on the front nine of the afternoon, IWU ran into its share of problems. The Titans' four counting scores were 14-over as Millikin charged back.
Wuethrich finally settled down. He played the final 13 holes in 4-under, capped by an 8-foot birdie putt at No. 18 for an even-par 71 and the best round of the afternoon.
Morton shot 77, but maintained the individual lead at 2-over 144 by a stroke over Zachary Shawhan of Carthage. IWU's Justin Park also had 77 and is tied for third at 148 along with Millikin's Tyler Reitz and Jack Patterson.
The Titans' Ethan Wilkins is sixth (76-149), followed by Wuethrich and IWU's Andrew Abel (75) tied for seventh at 150.
"It happens so often," said Ott. "When teams go good they all go good, and when teams go bad they all go bad. Fortunately, Rob was the anomaly. Our counters were 1-over on the back (in the afternoon)."
Wuethrich, who was last year's NCAA Division III Jack Nicklaus Award Winner, came into the tourney on a hot streak. The Normal Community High School graduate set a tourney record of 10-under 133 during IWU's last tournament at Decatur and captured three straight CCIW Golfer of the Week honors.
But bogeys on the first two holes set the tone for Wuethrich. He hit out of bounds on No. 5 and didn't make a birdie until sinking a 7-foot uphill putt on the 18th.
"I have no idea (what happened)," said Wuethrich. "On the front nine I was hitting it in the middle of the face, but could not get the wind right and was either coming up a little long or a little short. I kind of short-sided myself on a couple of those holes and didn't get up and down (for par). It compounded quickly and got to where I was just trying to make par."
Meanwhile, Morton was cruising. Birdies on Nos. 6, 8 and 9 put him 3-under at the turn. He added another birdie at the 15th.
"My chipping and putting were pretty solid, and I putted well," said Morton.
The afternoon was going fine for Morton, too. He birdied the par-5 second before a bogey-4 on No. 4. He then pulled his drive out-of-bounds on No. 5 and took a double bogey, followed by a bogey and then another double bogey.
"I think I got out of the moment," said Morton. "I was thinking about forcing birdies instead of hitting each shot."
Morton got things straightened out. He birdied the short par-4 eighth and went 1-over the last 11 holes.
Wuethrich hit his tee shot out of bounds again on No. 5 in the afternoon. But that was his last hiccup. He birdied Nos. 6, 8, 10 and 18 and didn't make a bogey.
"They covered me this morning, so I figured I would try to help them in the afternoon round," said Wuethrich of his teammates. "That's the good thing with these guys. If one guy doesn't play super well, the other four are going to pick you up. It's definitely nice having that in the back pocket."
The CCIW champion gets the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Division III National Championship on May 11-14 at Oglebay Resort & Conference Center in Wheeling, W. Va. IWU won the 2019 national title before last year's event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The team thing is the big thing. Everyone on the team understands that," said Wuethrich, who played on the 2019 title squad along with Abel. "That's the goal — to win here and get a bid to nationals and win that. If you don't have the best individual (score at CCIW), suck it up and go get the next round."
