Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan golfers lead CCIW tourney by 11 heading into final round

But bogeys on the first two holes set the tone for Wuethrich. He hit out of bounds on No. 5 and didn't make a birdie until sinking a 7-foot uphill putt on the 18th.

"I have no idea (what happened)," said Wuethrich. "On the front nine I was hitting it in the middle of the face, but could not get the wind right and was either coming up a little long or a little short. I kind of short-sided myself on a couple of those holes and didn't get up and down (for par). It compounded quickly and got to where I was just trying to make par."

Meanwhile, Morton was cruising. Birdies on Nos. 6, 8 and 9 put him 3-under at the turn. He added another birdie at the 15th.

"My chipping and putting were pretty solid, and I putted well," said Morton.

The afternoon was going fine for Morton, too. He birdied the par-5 second before a bogey-4 on No. 4. He then pulled his drive out-of-bounds on No. 5 and took a double bogey, followed by a bogey and then another double bogey.

"I think I got out of the moment," said Morton. "I was thinking about forcing birdies instead of hitting each shot."

Morton got things straightened out. He birdied the short par-4 eighth and went 1-over the last 11 holes.