Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan hopes short spring season leads to big fall campaign

BLOOMINGTON — Four games might not seem like much of a football season.

For Bo Neidballa and others on Illinois Wesleyan's football team, last spring's abbreviated College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin slate was much needed and a catalyst into a 2021 season that will hopefully seem like business as usual.

"There was a lot of learning last spring. Even that Millikin game (a 38-28 loss), we learned a lot from that game," said Neidballa, a senior linebacker, during Friday's IWU Media Day at Tucci Stadium. "Those mistakes aren't going to happen again. Those young guys got some reps under their belt.

"We formed a team identity away from (last year's) senior class because we knew it was the same season, and we're going to try and build on that identity and bring it all together."

The Titans, picked to finish third in the CCIW preseason coaches poll, reported to fall camp earlier this week and underwent their first full-fledged practice Friday afternoon in preparation for the Sept. 4 season opener against Franklin (Ind.) at Tucci Stadium.

Several CCIW schools, including defending league champion Wheaton and defending national champion North Central, decided against playing in the spring after the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the fall campaign.

IWU played three regular games and a scrimmage, going 3-1. But more than than the record, Titan head coach Norm Eash believes the dividends could come this fall.

"The spring season helped us immensely. We had a lot of players starting for the first time and got valuable game experience," said Eash, who is starting his 35th season leading his alma mater. "Even though we played only four, I would have been a little nervous if we had to wait for this season for them to get that experience."

That includes Sage Shindler.

Shindler was a freshman last season who took a bunch of practice reps in the fall even without games before getting practice time and game action in the spring. He completed 61 of 97 attempts for 623 yards and seven touchdowns in the three games that counted on IWU's official record.

"The first game (against Millikin) obviously there were some jitters and some throws I make regularly that were off," said Shindler. "But once I started to settle down and settle my feet and experience the game instead of everything I had to do, it really became much more comfortable."

The 5-foot-10 Shindler also found out his 168 pounds wasn't quite enough. So, at the urging of Eash and offensive coordinator Reed Hoskins, added 20 pounds during the summer.

"There weren't any big injuries, but I wanted to be more durable and be able to run a little bit more," said Shindler.

Senior defensive end Nick DeGregorio admits it felt "weird" playing football games in the spring rather than fall.

Yet, in the same sentence, DeGregorio knows the four games were a helpful link to this fall.

"We got a lot of in-game reps which was fantastic," he said. "A lot of new guys got reps they would never have got. Some teams didn't even get to take the field against an opposing team. I was very grateful for that opportunity to step out here with my brothers and be able to play. At the end of the day you never know when your season is going to end."

Neidballa, DeGregorio and the other defensive players will be spending the next couple weeks getting used to new defensive coordinator Matt Williamson.

Williamson, a former player and assistant coach at powerhouse Mount Union, was named by Eash in June to succeed Grant Caserta, who left to become linebackers coach at Division II Ferris State in his home state of Michigan.

"The base scheme of our defenses are similar. The verbiage with the players — kind of expanding a little more and doing things guys haven't done before — it's a little bit of a learning curve now," said Williamson. "But we have great young men and they're picking it up and asking the right questions and are excited. That's all you can ask for as a new coach coming in."

Senior center Jake Buhe, a four-year starter who was an All-American in the spring, knows fall camp isn't just important to a 65-member freshman class (the largest in Eash's tenure) which must get used to moving up to college football.

This year's sophomores also didn't get to experience a typical fall camp a year ago, although IWU was able to get in 37 practices that weren't typical, either, because of COVID-19 restrictions.

"They (the sophomores) missed out on a lot of team chemistry. We're trying to get them on board, too," said Buhe. "Four games was better than nothing. Some teams in the conference opted out. We feel game experience is a lot better than just practicing and not seeing the field at all."

Senior offensive tackle AJ Lust, a captain along with Buhe, DeGregorio and Neidballa, said it was difficult at times last fall to keep practicing without a game on Saturday.

"It's definitely tough to stay committed and give it your all every day in practice, but it's expected out of you," said Lust. "Everyone put in a good amount of work which will help us this year, for sure."

The Titans have a scrimmage against Roosevelt University, an NAIA school based in Chicago, on Aug. 21 at Tucci Stadium. Freshmen will be at 10:15 a.m. and the varsity at noon.

IWU's annual Green-White Watermelon Scrimmage is set for Aug. 28 at 10:30 a.m. before the Titans start fully locking in on Franklin.

"We're going in with a full head of steam," said Lust. "We're going to play our first game like its our last and keep going from there."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

