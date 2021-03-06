 Skip to main content
Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan men post quarterfinal victory over North Park
BLOOMINGTON – Matt Leritz totaled 23 points and 16 rebounds as the Illinois Wesleyan basketball team eliminated North Park, 75-55, Saturday in a quarterfinal game of the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Tournament at Shirk Center.

The No. 8-ranked Titans move into the tournament semifinals and will face either Elmhurst or Carroll on Tuesday at Shirk Center.

North Park hit just one third of its shots (21 of 63) while dropping to 2-11.

“Our defense won the game,” IWU coach Ron Rose said. “Our halfcourt defense was as good as it’s been all year. We contested a vast majority of their shots.”

The Titans held a 32-24 lead at halftime that grew to 50-33 on a Luke Yoder 3-pointer with 13:08 to play.

North Park rallied within 55-44 but a Charlie Bair 3-pointer turned away the Vikings’ surge.

Peter Lambesis added 13 points, Yoder 11 points and six assists and Bair 11 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks.

Wesleyan connected on half of its shots (29 of 58) and outrebounded North Park, 42-31.

“One of North Park’s strengths is hitting the offensive glass,” said Rose. “Our guards did a nice job keeping their guards off the boards, and Matt and Charlie really cleaned the glass well.

"It was Charlie’s best defensive game of his career. He was really active, and Luke and Peter were locked in at the defensive end.”

North Park received team highs of 15 points and nine rebounds from Jalen Boyd.

The Vikings had handed IWU its lone loss of the season last Saturday, 76-74, in Chicago.

Pantagraph reporter Randy Reinhardt's top five games

Matt Leritz, 20-21

Leritz
Luke Yoder, 19-20

Yoder
