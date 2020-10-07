Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan men's basketball back in action

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Wesleyan men's basketball team is taking its deliberate return step by step.
But the fact those steps are being taken on the court at Shirk Center has Coach Ron Rose enthused.
“With the return to play protocol we’re following, we’re starting in small groups four days a week, wearing masks with no live contact,” said Rose, whose team began organized activities Oct. 1.
“It’s been a really positive start. In the next few days, we’ll go to the second phase where we can all be together but still with no contact. Hopefully in the next week or so we’ll be able to start implementing some live action.”
According to Rose, the Titans are following “procedure based on recommendations from both the conference and NCAA, very similar to what fall sports have done when they started practicing a few weeks ago. From all indications, it’s been a successful reentry to playing.”
While it is widely anticipated the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin will delay the start of basketball season until January because of the ongoing pandemic, no official announcement has been made.
The Titans typically open their season in early to mid November but the team has yet to release a schedule.
“There is still so much uncertainty what’s going to happen moving forward,” Rose said. “We’re not even concerning ourselves with that. We’re preparing like we would any other season for games that would be coming up.”
For the time being, the Titans are without sophomore guard Luke Yoder. Last season's CCIW Freshman of the Year broke both wrists in a pick up game.
"Luke is a hooper and loves to play. He got the itch and was playing on an outdoor court. He got hit driving to the basket," Rose said. "When he caught himself, he unfortunately injured both wrists.
"The prognosis is good. I think Luke will be able in the next few weeks to start rehab followed by basketball activity. I expect before the new year arrives he'll be back on the court."
Senior guard Grant Wolfe, who was limited to seven games last season because of concussion issues, is participating fully.
"I've been really pleased with Grant's recovery and ability to get back on the court. It's actually been a favorable scenario for him not doing any live action," said Rose. "I'm very optimistic about Grant's ability to play this season."
The Titans are especially anxious for the coming season with the top eight scorers returning from a 19-9 team.
"This group has immense potential. They tasted some success late in the season," Rose said. "There is a group hunger. They are ready to prepare for whatever season lies ahead."
