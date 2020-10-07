Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan men's basketball back in action

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Wesleyan men's basketball team is taking its deliberate return step by step.

But the fact those steps are being taken on the court at Shirk Center has Coach Ron Rose enthused.

“With the return to play protocol we’re following, we’re starting in small groups four days a week, wearing masks with no live contact,” said Rose, whose team began organized activities Oct. 1.

“It’s been a really positive start. In the next few days, we’ll go to the second phase where we can all be together but still with no contact. Hopefully in the next week or so we’ll be able to start implementing some live action.”

According to Rose, the Titans are following “procedure based on recommendations from both the conference and NCAA, very similar to what fall sports have done when they started practicing a few weeks ago. From all indications, it’s been a successful reentry to playing.”

While it is widely anticipated the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin will delay the start of basketball season until January because of the ongoing pandemic, no official announcement has been made.

The Titans typically open their season in early to mid November but the team has yet to release a schedule.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}