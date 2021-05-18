Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan men's lacrosse confident going against powerhouse in Elite Eight

"I knew we had a great squad coming in. I didn't know we would make it to the Elite Eight, but I always had confidence we could do something like that. The job is not finished yet. We plan on going all the way."

Offensively, junior Rick Smith paces IWU with 48 goals and 75 points. Sophomore twin brothers Connor and Carson Kiichle have added 38 and 30 goals, respectively, while junior Charles Hildestad has recorded 36 goals.

In all, eight Titans have scored 18 or more goals.

"What we do and how we play, our up-tempo nature and little bit of chaos, it's different than your more traditional style of lacrosse," said Iannucci. "We are the team that is wildly unique to any other team. We're run and gun. We're kind of wild and if we can get that going in this game (against Salisbury), scouting reports kind of go out the window."

IWU went out to Salisbury during spring break in 2019. Having an opportunity to play in Sea Gull Stadium should come in handy Saturday.