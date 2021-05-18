Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan men's lacrosse confident going against powerhouse in Elite Eight

BLOOMINGTON — Advancing to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Division III Men's Lacrosse Championship was a major breakthrough for Illinois Wesleyan in its eighth year as a program.
Making the next step will be something like taking down Nick Saban and the Alabama of Division III lacrosse.
IWU travels to face No. 2-ranked Salisbury at noon (CT) Saturday in a quarterfinal game at Salisbury, Md. The Sea Gulls have made 32 straight NCAA tournament appearances and won 12 national championships (along with six runner-up finishes) under legendary coach Jim Berkman, the winningest lacrosse coach in NCAA history.
The Titans, who lost to Salisbury (22-6) two years ago, know they are the underdogs. Nevertheless, they remain confident of their chances.
"Making it to the Elite Eight has been a great accomplishment thus far, but we don't think our work is done yet, that's for sure," said IWU senior Matt Bousky.
IWU, which has the same 15-1 record as Salisbury, has made its reputation as a high-scoring team under Zach Iannucci, the only coach in the program's history. The Titans are averaging 21.0 goals per game this season.
The defense, led by Bousky and senior goalkeeper Will Harris, have taken a step up and were instrumental in an 18-14 second-round victory against Hope last Saturday at Tucci Stadium.
"The offense gets a lot of publicity, but within our locker room we know what the defense means," said Iannucci. "The offense is great, there's no denying that, but at the end of the day the defense has to hold teams to one less goal than we score and they've done that every time except one this year."
Harris has started all 16 games for the Titans. He has made 168 saves with a .523 save percentage.
"It's a lot of hard work the guys have put in over the years," said Harris. "Going back when we were all freshmen, defense was never a focus of the team. We were always a high-powered, high-scoring offense. Over the years the defense has continued to grow in the shadows and continued to put in the work. That is really showing in how we've performed this season."
Bousky has won 266 of 350 faceoffs (.760) to go with a team-leading 170 groundballs.
This is IWU's fourth straight NCAA tournament appearance. The Titans made it to the second round in 2017 and lost in the first round twice.
"I thought we had a really solid team coming into this year. We brought back a ton of guys, and I was really confident in everyone," said Bousky. "Last year we had a shortened season (because of COVID-19), but we finished really well with a nice comeback win at Washington (Md.) College.
"I knew we had a great squad coming in. I didn't know we would make it to the Elite Eight, but I always had confidence we could do something like that. The job is not finished yet. We plan on going all the way."
Offensively, junior Rick Smith paces IWU with 48 goals and 75 points. Sophomore twin brothers Connor and Carson Kiichle have added 38 and 30 goals, respectively, while junior Charles Hildestad has recorded 36 goals.
In all, eight Titans have scored 18 or more goals.
"What we do and how we play, our up-tempo nature and little bit of chaos, it's different than your more traditional style of lacrosse," said Iannucci. "We are the team that is wildly unique to any other team. We're run and gun. We're kind of wild and if we can get that going in this game (against Salisbury), scouting reports kind of go out the window."
IWU went out to Salisbury during spring break in 2019. Having an opportunity to play in Sea Gull Stadium should come in handy Saturday.
"We have however many guys that we're bringing out there that can play at that elite level," said Harris, who made 15 saves in the Salisbury game two years ago. "We've really started to show that over this year. We're just looking forward to showing the game has grown far more than a lot of people have an idea for it and we're ready for the challenge."
One thing is for sure — the Titans won't back off from how they've played all season.
"They're a very aggressive team and we're a very aggressive team as well," said Iannucci, whose team will fly east on Thursday. "We'll look to stay as aggressive as possible."
The IWU-Salisbury winner meets the winner of Saturday's second game between Christopher Newport and Lynchburg in Sunday's 1 p.m. semifinal game. The semifinal winner advance to the May 30 championship game in Hartford, Conn.
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson