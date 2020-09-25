Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan moves into new esports facility with program on the rise

"This enables to do everything we're doing better," said Fletcher of the new building. "We've created a more competitive environment for our varsity teams to practice and compete. We've created a larger community gathering space and more of an opportunity to just be a student."

The upstairs play space is reserved primarily for varsity team practice. The downstairs play space is "designed to be much more community oriented," said Fletcher, especially when COVID-19 restrictions now in place can eventually be lifted.

"We wanted a space where teams are practicing and competing, and general students could come down and play and be part of the community and experience," he said.

Fletcher said the program's goal is to get 70 players. That includes more female participation, too. Right now, IWU has three females in what has traditional been a male-dominated sport.

"I recognize that's a low number. We're actively recruiting females from local high schools," said Fletcher. "It's very important to me that we create an environment that is welcoming and don't want you to feel you can't do this bc you can.