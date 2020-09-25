Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan moves into new esports facility with program on the rise

NORMAL — Only two years ago, Illinois Wesleyan opened its esports arena at the Hansen Student Center. That was fine with 12 students in the varsity program at the time playing the League of Legends Game.
Another game, Fortnite, was added last year. With the addition of three more games this fall — Overwatch, Rocket League and Super Smash Bros. — there are 40 varsity players.
Freshman Luke Ferenczy of Evanston uses the basement practice room in Illinois Wesleyan's new esports facility on Friday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/L3MEbYnJtf— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) September 25, 2020
It quickly became apparent to Callum Fletcher, who is IWU's director of esports, a bigger space was needed.
"We recognized to continue that growth and momentum we needed to bring in new games. Bringing in new games meant bringing in new kids," said Fletcher. "Hansen Student Center would not have worked for where we're at now."
IWU unveiled its new 5,700-square foot esports facility on Friday with Twitch.tv — the world's leading live streaming platform for gamers — broadcasting it to the world. The school's former printing and mail center has been converted into a sparkling home for the school's nationally competitive esports program.
"We're pretty proud of it," said Fletcher. "In the grand scheme of things it's generally one of the best spaces in collegiate esports."
The two-story building features 54 gaming personal computers, 37 more than were at Hansen. There is a six-seat coliseum on the main floor for competition, along with two play places (or practice rooms), a HyperX Broadcast Studio, a conference room for meeting and analyzing film, and offices for three full-time coaches and seven student workers in support roles such as coaching, graphic design, video production and broadcasting.
"I wouldn't have known about this school if it wasn't for this program," said freshman Sameer Alan of Jesup, Ga.
Jackson Gilles of Minnesota said the new facility provides a "camaraderie thing" for the IWU team.
"I value, especially now (because of COVID-19), in-person actions together," he said. "Being able to experience the actual motions of people instead of just playing online is something that is really important and coming together as a team in order to establish a successful program."
The facility was constructed during the pandemic with health and safety in mind. There is plexiglass between computer stations and containers with lids at each station for players to store their keyboards. Masks are required at all times in the building.
IWU has already made its mark in the esports world. The League of Legends team won the UCI Best Coast Invitational title last fall with wins over the 2018 national champion, the 2018 national runner-up and the 2019 national runner-up. IWU was ranked as high as No. 12 in the ESPN College League of Legends coaches poll last spring.
"This enables to do everything we're doing better," said Fletcher of the new building. "We've created a more competitive environment for our varsity teams to practice and compete. We've created a larger community gathering space and more of an opportunity to just be a student."
The upstairs play space is reserved primarily for varsity team practice. The downstairs play space is "designed to be much more community oriented," said Fletcher, especially when COVID-19 restrictions now in place can eventually be lifted.
"We wanted a space where teams are practicing and competing, and general students could come down and play and be part of the community and experience," he said.
Fletcher said the program's goal is to get 70 players. That includes more female participation, too. Right now, IWU has three females in what has traditional been a male-dominated sport.
"I recognize that's a low number. We're actively recruiting females from local high schools," said Fletcher. "It's very important to me that we create an environment that is welcoming and don't want you to feel you can't do this bc you can.
"We know there are girls gamers out there playing better than or hanging with the guys. We support female gamers and want them to be part of this and want them to play."
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson
