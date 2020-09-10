Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan possesses strong connection in the NFL

Eash hooked up Conley with Bob Heffner, an assistant coach at Northwestern and a former ISU assistant coach in the 1980s. Conley volunteered with the Wildcats for a year, working in recruiting and operations, before getting a full-time job.

Conley later became Northwestern's defensive quality control and assistant linebackers coach under Randy Bates, who is now the University of Pittsburgh's defensive coordinator.

After sending out resumes to NFL teams, Conley was invited to Tampa Bay for an interview in the spring of 2018. He helped grade players in the Bucs' rookie mini-camp before being hired as a scouting assistant.

Conley works on the professional and college scouting sides. He might have to go out and scout future Bucs opponents along with traveling to schools he is assigned and evaluating college players.

If he's not out scouting, Conley spends Sunday game days on the field beforehand checking out the opponent for any injury updates and then goes up in the booth helping Tampa Bay's assistant coaches with whatever they need.

Conley, 28, believes his time at IWU helped prepare him for the NFL.