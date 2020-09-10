Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan possesses strong connection in the NFL

BLOOMINGTON — Norm Eash watched the first game of the NFL season Thursday night between the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs with a little extra special interest.
Eash, the veteran Illinois Wesleyan head football coach, gave Texans' offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Tim Kelly his start in coaching. Kelly served as the Titans' defensive line coach for the 2008 and 2009 seasons while he was a graduate student at Illinois State.
"What amazes me is he was a defensive player (at Eastern Illinois)," said Eash. "When he got the job with the Houston Texans, I said to him, 'What do you know about offense?' "
Several former IWU players have played in NFL preseason games, the most recent being linebacker John Munch with the New England Patriots in 2000. But it's believed the last ex-Titan to play in the NFL's regular season was tackle Tony Blazine with the Chicago Cardinals and New York Giants from 1935-41.
However, the Division III Titans still possess a strong connection to the NFL.
Sean Conley, an IWU fullback from 2010-13, is a scouting assistant with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Former Titan quarterback Brad Forsyth and lineman Pat Moore are college scouts with the Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers, respectively.
Ethan Waugh, who was an IWU offensive coordinator, is director of college scouting for the San Francisco 49ers. Former IWU wide receivers coach Mike Jasinski is a combine area scout for the Los Angeles Chargers.
Karl Pierburg, an all-College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin offensive lineman for IWU in the mid-1990s, is vice-president of technology, data and analytics for the Atlanta Falcons.
"It's kind of amazing because the years pass by so quickly and there's so many former players and coaches who go on and do bigger and better things, and you're happy for them," said Eash, whose 34th season as IWU coach has been put on hold until the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I've always hired people here with the notion I don't want them to stay here. I want people who have dreams and goals of either going on to be a head coach in Division III or go on to Division I as a segment coach or coordinator. You never think about anyone going to the NFL."
Conley certainly didn't.
"I was really just trying to find some job in coaching, wherever that would have been," said Conley. "I didn't imagine it would be in the NFL."
Eash hooked up Conley with Bob Heffner, an assistant coach at Northwestern and a former ISU assistant coach in the 1980s. Conley volunteered with the Wildcats for a year, working in recruiting and operations, before getting a full-time job.
Conley later became Northwestern's defensive quality control and assistant linebackers coach under Randy Bates, who is now the University of Pittsburgh's defensive coordinator.
After sending out resumes to NFL teams, Conley was invited to Tampa Bay for an interview in the spring of 2018. He helped grade players in the Bucs' rookie mini-camp before being hired as a scouting assistant.
Conley works on the professional and college scouting sides. He might have to go out and scout future Bucs opponents along with traveling to schools he is assigned and evaluating college players.
If he's not out scouting, Conley spends Sunday game days on the field beforehand checking out the opponent for any injury updates and then goes up in the booth helping Tampa Bay's assistant coaches with whatever they need.
Conley, 28, believes his time at IWU helped prepare him for the NFL.
"The thing is Division III and smaller-school guys maybe don't have the facilities and all the extra perks of being at a bigger school," he said. "You've really got to love the process and fall in love with working hard every day and competing and seeing the bigger team goal.
"At least for me that was my thing as a player being versatile and able to do different things. You see the bigger picture and aren't afraid of getting your hands dirty and earning your keep."
Conley always thought he wanted to get back into coaching, but has fallen in love with the scouting side. His dream now is to become an NFL general manager.
This season with Tom Brady as Tampa Bay's quarterback has created a unique buzz ... along with a different kind of preseason with no games before Sunday's opener against the New Orleans Saints.
"It kind of brought me back to college days," said Conley. "You play yourself for a couple weeks and then go out in week one and see what you've got."
Eash said Kelly's rise to the NFL "is an amazing story."
The IWU coach tried to recruit Kelly out of Marian Catholic High School in Chicago Heights before he got a scholarship offer to Eastern Illinois, where he started all 48 games in his career at defensive tackle.
Kelly applied for a graduate assistant's position with the Titans. During the interview Eash said he didn't remember four years earlier recruiting Kelly, who by that time had bulked up.
After leaving IWU, Kelly was defensive coordinator, defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator at Division II Minnesota State-Moorhead for the 2010 season. He then went to Ball State for a year as a graduate assistant before heading to Penn State in a similar post under Bill O'Brien, which turned Kelly's career path around.
When O'Brien became the Texans' head coach, he took Kelly. He spent three years as an offensive quality control coach before taking over as tight ends coach for 2017-18.
"The one thing I've found is, if you ask people in the NFL, there's quite a few people have a Division III background who are in the NFL," said Eash. "That's a credit to the Division III level because you have overachieving kids that work really hard and love the game and play for the reason of loving the game.
"It just shows that no matter what level you start out at (coaching) or playing, you can get to that highest level which is the NFL."
PHOTOS: IWU football
