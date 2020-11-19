Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan senior basketball player Kendall Sosa eats up the competition

BLOOMINGTON — Kendall Sosa isn't above calling ahead to assure that parents Steve and Valerie have a properly stocked refrigerator for her visits home.
“I’m always eating. I’m always thinking about my next meal,” said the Illinois Wesleyan senior basketball standout. “I love being a foodie.”
In fact, check out Sosa’s biography on the IWU web site and the line “other interests include eating” is listed.
“Freshmen and sophomore year I had quite a few interests written down,” she said. “I do enjoy a lot of things. The most important thing besides basketball is I’m always eating. When I’m home, I wake up at 8 a.m. and ask my Mom ‘what’s for dinner?’ She hates it.”
Do not be concerned, Titans faithful. Sosa is not about to eat herself into a higher weight class.
“As much as I love to eat, I love to work out as well,” said the Normal Community High School graduate. “I have a good diet. I love my sweets, but how much I work out and lifting (weights), I’m able to stay in shape. I’m blessed with good metabolism.”
What weight she does have, Sosa throws it around on the basketball court. The honorable mention All-American averaged 21.3 points and 4.2 rebounds as a junior and was selected a unanimous first team College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin all-star.
Sosa’s 617 points in 2019-20 represent the second highest single-season total in school history. She also made opponents pay at the free throw line with 86 percent accuracy, was second on the team with 52 steals and third with 74 assists.
The 5-foot-9 Sosa’s breakout scoring season came after averaging 9.1 as a sophomore and 6.0 as a freshman. She started all 29 games as a junior after being among the opening five just once over her initial 56 appearances.
“It was player graduation that caused a lot of that and the different role we put her in,” IWU coach Mia Smith said. “Midway through her sophomore year, we started taking about getting her more shots and better looks. Her junior season the deal was if she passed up a shot, that would hurt our team. I didn’t want her passing up any shots.”
“When you have the confidence of the coach, it definitely changes your outlook on how you approach the game,” Sosa said of her scoring hike. “In practice before, I got yelled at for taking a bad shot. Last year I got yelled at for passing up a look. That and my teammates get me the ball in good areas, and it kind of all falls into place.”
Sosa was a point guard at NCHS. Yet Smith saw untapped potential.
“She has a scorer’s mentality. She likes the ball in her hands. I just prefer it in her hands in the half court instead of the full court,” Smith said. “Typically point guards don’t become your leading scorers. I wanted her to focus on getting shots off whether it’s a perimeter shot, a shot she creates or off a pick and roll.”
Sosa and Smith were both encouraged by IWU’s fall practice session that ended recently. The Titans will not start their season until January at the earliest.
Wesleyan lost just one player from a 20-9 team that made the NCAA Division III Tournament. But the departed one, Sydney Shanks, was the linchpin of the Titans’ defensive effort.
“We focused on defense and defensive transition,” Sosa said of practice. “The press is a big part of what we do, and Syd was a big part of our press. We have to react to each other and trust each other.”
Whatever season the Titans are able to play, it will not count against any player’s eligibility. That means Sosa could come back for the 2021-22 season, but she maintains it would be difficult to return without fellow seniors and roommates Riley Brovelli, Samantha Munroe and Anna Lowis.
“I came in with those three girls and it would be really odd not to finish with them,” she said. “But continuing basketball is not out of the question, here or someplace else.”
Sosa will graduate in May with a marketing major and a graphic design minor. She would have to switch schools if she wanted to begin a master’s program.
“I’ve talked with my parents and Coach Smith about it,” said Sosa. “It’s something you do have to think about. I try to focus on the here and now, but it’s hard when there is so much uncertainty.”
Smith believes Sosa’s upbringing is reflected in her basketball success.
“Her family is so supportive and giving and caring. That’s exactly the kid Kendall is,” said the IWU coach. “She is a very faith-based young woman.”
Smith also can attest to Sosa’s baking abilities, having tried and enjoyed Sosa’s Oreo cookie cake balls.
When Sosa brings a batch to practice, “it’s a frenzy,” Smith said.
Whether it’s a feeding frenzy or a scoring frenzy, Sosa is a willing participant.
