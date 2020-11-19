Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan senior basketball player Kendall Sosa eats up the competition

Sosa’s 617 points in 2019-20 represent the second highest single-season total in school history. She also made opponents pay at the free throw line with 86 percent accuracy, was second on the team with 52 steals and third with 74 assists.

The 5-foot-9 Sosa’s breakout scoring season came after averaging 9.1 as a sophomore and 6.0 as a freshman. She started all 29 games as a junior after being among the opening five just once over her initial 56 appearances.

“It was player graduation that caused a lot of that and the different role we put her in,” IWU coach Mia Smith said. “Midway through her sophomore year, we started taking about getting her more shots and better looks. Her junior season the deal was if she passed up a shot, that would hurt our team. I didn’t want her passing up any shots.”