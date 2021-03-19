Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan set to open spring football season with freshman QB at Millikin

The 5-foot-10, 160-pound Shindler is a graduate of Walter Payton High School in Chicago.

"What you try to do is not put too much on his plate and let him manage the game. It's his first collegiate start, and he's going to be nervous," said Eash. "We're telling him there's a reason why he's our starter. We believe in him, and he's got a great group of young men around him. The offensive line is very experienced and so are the running backs. He needs not to try and win the game by himself and get the ball to playmakers."

The Titan defense knows it needs to stop Millikin quarterback Cal Pohrte and wide receiver Colton Lockwood. Pohrte threw for 308 yards against IWU last season, with Lockwood snagging seven receptions for 208 yards and a touchdown.

But the Titans also intercepted Pohrte four times in beating Millikin for the 10th straight time.

"We have to be aware of them. He can throw the ball down the field," said Eash. "They like the big-play ball. We have to be aware where Lockwood is at and force them to run the ball."

IWU and Millikin exchanged rosters, including the two-deep, so each team will have an idea of who came back this spring and who didn't.