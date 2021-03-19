Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan set to open spring football season with freshman QB at Millikin

DECATUR — Illinois Wesleyan starts a freshman quarterback in its long-delayed football season opener Saturday. Yet Sage Shindler might not feel like a typical freshman.
When Shindler takes his first snap as the Titans face rival Millikin at 2 p.m. at Frank M. Lindsday Field, he will have participated in 60 practices to get him ready. The fall season was postponed to the spring, where IWU will play four games, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're so ready to play a game it's unbelievable, more so than any other year," said Norm Eash, starting his 34th year as IWU's head coach. "We had 37 practices in the fall and just completed our 23rd practice (Thursday). That's 60 practices and you haven't played a game.
"We have to play a game. They're ready to go. I am pleased where we're at. I thought we could have played a game a week ago."
IWU beat the Big Blue, 40-12, in November 2019. But that was with a senior quarterback in Johnny Dicanio, who had replaced injured senior and four-year starter Brandon Bauer.
The 5-foot-10, 160-pound Shindler is a graduate of Walter Payton High School in Chicago.
"What you try to do is not put too much on his plate and let him manage the game. It's his first collegiate start, and he's going to be nervous," said Eash. "We're telling him there's a reason why he's our starter. We believe in him, and he's got a great group of young men around him. The offensive line is very experienced and so are the running backs. He needs not to try and win the game by himself and get the ball to playmakers."
The Titan defense knows it needs to stop Millikin quarterback Cal Pohrte and wide receiver Colton Lockwood. Pohrte threw for 308 yards against IWU last season, with Lockwood snagging seven receptions for 208 yards and a touchdown.
But the Titans also intercepted Pohrte four times in beating Millikin for the 10th straight time.
"We have to be aware of them. He can throw the ball down the field," said Eash. "They like the big-play ball. We have to be aware where Lockwood is at and force them to run the ball."
IWU and Millikin exchanged rosters, including the two-deep, so each team will have an idea of who came back this spring and who didn't.
The main thing is being out of the field against another team for the first time in 489 days.
"I like the chemistry of our team," said Eash. "It's a mixture of really experienced players and there's some really new talented players. It will be fun to see how we do in the first game."
