Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan shows off muscle in closing intrasquad scrimmage

BLOOMINGTON – Illinois Wesleyan basketball coach Ron Rose has long believed he would have a formidable team for the 2020-21 season.
Rose is even more confident in that feeling after an intrasquad scrimmage at Shirk Center earlier this week.
“We are a physically imposing team,” said Rose. “We have both size and athleticism. We can score from the perimeter and the post.”
The Green team edged the White, 75-73, as junior Matt Leritz registered 26 points and 11 rebounds along with hitting 4 of 7 from 3-point range.
🎙️🆙 featuring Matt Leritz
Get an inside look at Titans practice and hear from the 2019-20 1st Team All-CCIW junior from St. Louis, MO!
“Matt played an outstanding game,” Rose said. “He’s always been a difficult matchup, and he’s really taken it to another level. He has the ability to shoot from outside, score on the low post and he’s added the ability to give a head fake and put it on the floor for a couple dribbles.”
The IWU coach is pleased his team has added strength through an offseason made difficult by the pandemic.
“We are big and strong as we’ve ever been,” he said.
Lucas Heflen added 12 points for the Green, Peter Lambesis 11 and Gavin Markgraff 10. Doug Wallen grabbed eight rebounds.
“Our goal when we started in October was to be ready to play a game when we all left after final exams,” said Rose. “During the scrimmage we displayed we are ready to play.
"I know we’ve got a very competitive group, and it’s great to see how hard they all played. It gives us some great film moving forward.”
While the CCIW has not announced its intentions for the coming season, IWU players will not return to campus until January with the hope an abbreviated season will begin in mid January.
The White squad was paced by 19 points and four assists from Cory Noe and 14 points and 11 rebounds from Charlie Bair. Freshman Evan Schneider added 10 points, Keondre Schumacher nine and freshman Ryan Sroka eight.
𝐍𝐎𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐁𝐄𝐀𝐓𝐒 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐏𝐄𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐆
Rose was particularly pleased with 12 minutes of court time apiece for point guards Grant Wolfe and Luke Yoder. Wolfe was limited to seven games last season by concussions, while Yoder broke both wrists in the offseason.
“They’re such good players. It’s really promising both of them were able to get out there and contribute,” the Wesleyan coach said. “I was planning on limiting Grant to 10 minutes. He had in mind 20 and we settled on 12.”
The Titans leave campus for an extended holiday break as uncertainty abounds.
“We sure hope the (COVID) numbers start turning around and improving. I sure want the opportunity to coach these guys and compete against other teams,” said Rose. “Hope is a wonderful thing to have right now, and we’re going to cling to that as a motivator.”
IWU returns its top eight scorers from a team that finished 19-9 last season.
