Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan shows off muscle in closing intrasquad scrimmage

“Our goal when we started in October was to be ready to play a game when we all left after final exams,” said Rose. “During the scrimmage we displayed we are ready to play.

"I know we’ve got a very competitive group, and it’s great to see how hard they all played. It gives us some great film moving forward.”

While the CCIW has not announced its intentions for the coming season, IWU players will not return to campus until January with the hope an abbreviated season will begin in mid January.

The White squad was paced by 19 points and four assists from Cory Noe and 14 points and 11 rebounds from Charlie Bair. Freshman Evan Schneider added 10 points, Keondre Schumacher nine and freshman Ryan Sroka eight.

Rose was particularly pleased with 12 minutes of court time apiece for point guards Grant Wolfe and Luke Yoder. Wolfe was limited to seven games last season by concussions, while Yoder broke both wrists in the offseason.