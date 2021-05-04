Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan softball stays successful with revamped pitching staff

"For us to finish second in conference, I’m super proud of them and the way they’ve handled each game and each situation.”

A major step was taken when Grubczak, who was recruited by the Titans out of Lake Park High School, transferred to IWU from Division I Hofstra.

“It wasn’t exactly what I thought softball was going to be,” said Grubczak, who made six appearances and four starts in 2020 at the Hempstead, N.Y., school. “I wanted more of a family feel, something more fun. I love it so far. It’s what I expected softball in college to be like. I’m really grateful I got to come here.”

Grubczak leads the Titans with a 1.76 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 95⅓ innings.

“Adding Natalie to that mix has been tremendous for us this year,” Prager said.

A Normal West High School graduate, Turner has a 2.66 ERA, while Monk is at 2.77 and Mardjetko at 3.44.

“They help me and I help them. We really have each other’s backs,” Grubczak said. “We’ve really taken the time to get to know each other off the field. When we come on the field, it’s easier to understand each other, what we need and what we don’t need. It’s really helpful to have all of them.”