Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan survives brutal wind to capture ninth straight CCIW golf title

IWU shot 308 as a team for an 893 total. Millikin hung on for second (920), while Carthage took third (922).

Carthage's Zachary Shawhan earned medalist honors. He fired a 3-over-par 74 for a 219 total, four strokes ahead of Millikin's Tyler Reitz (75).

Senior Andrew Abel fired 75, the Titans' low round on Saturday, and tied for third with IWU junior Jimmy Morton (81) at 225. A stroke behind them were IWU seniors Rob Wuethrich (76) and Justin Park (78), who tied for fifth, while Titan sophomore Ethan Wilkins tied for eighth (80-229).

"I had it going. I was even through 15 holes," said Abel, who finished bogey-double bogey-bogey right into the 30 mph wind. "It was tough and super windy. The greens were pretty quick and the pins were tucked. It was a rough day for the team overall, but we got the job done. All that matters is nationals. We'll stay positive. We have it in us."

Morton took a one-stroke lead into the round. He was even after four holes before playing the next four in 5-over and shooting 41 on the front. Morton, who fired 67 in Friday's first round, never made a birdie.

"Putting was tough with the wind blowing. Those downhill, downwind putts were pretty quick," he said. "It was hard to get birdie looks."