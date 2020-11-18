Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan women wrap up fall practice, hopeful to play in January

BLOOMINGTON — Mia Smith is opting for optimism.
The Illinois Wesleyan women’s basketball coach harbors positive feelings for both the play of her team and the possibility the Titans will take the floor for games in January.
“I thought we looked really good. We shot the ball well. A lot of incredible things happened,” Smith said of a recent intrasquad scrimmage at Shirk Center. “Everybody seemed really happy, and that was the most important thing.”
🏀 Felt good to put the jerseys on again 🏀 pic.twitter.com/zVMjk37dKC— Illinois Wesleyan Women's Basketball (@IWUWomensBball) November 14, 2020
The Titans will not practice again until January. The IWU academic semester ends Friday. Classes are not scheduled to resume until January.
While the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin has made no formal announcement, it is clear there will be no CCIW sports for the remainder of 2020.
“My optimism is 100 percent we’re going to play,” said Smith. “They know what is ahead of them and are aware they have to work on their own the next six weeks to stay somewhat close to where we left off, and I really think they will do that.”
The Green team toppled the White, 83-77, in the Titans’ scrimmage behind 17 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists from senior guard Samantha Munroe.
“Her triple-double was absolutely incredible. She looked so smooth and almost effortless,” Smith said. “So many of the returners have upped their game, and that has made a big difference.”
Everyone wants to be your friend when you got the 🎙 #TGOE | @IWUWomensBball pic.twitter.com/Apr7Jk22Nw— Illinois Wesleyan Athletics (@iwusports) November 17, 2020
Riley Brovelli had 16 points and 10 rebounds, Emily Collins 17 points, Emma Kornak 14 points and seven rebounds and Kaia Bowen 12 points for the Green.
Senior standout Kendall Sosa paced the White with 36 points, seven assists and five steals.
“Kendall was Kendall,” said Smith. “She works on her craft daily.”
Others contributing for the White included Kelly Carlson (10 points, seven rebounds), Kathleen Stanley (nine points) and Brooke Lansford (eight points, nine assists).
“Our ball movement was really good and our teamwork was evident, all the things you want to see this time of year were in place,” Smith said.
IWU posted a 20-9 record last season and were knocked out of the NCAA Division III Tournament in the second round by No. 1-ranked Hope.
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt
