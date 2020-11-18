Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan women wrap up fall practice, hopeful to play in January

BLOOMINGTON — Mia Smith is opting for optimism.

The Illinois Wesleyan women’s basketball coach harbors positive feelings for both the play of her team and the possibility the Titans will take the floor for games in January.

“I thought we looked really good. We shot the ball well. A lot of incredible things happened,” Smith said of a recent intrasquad scrimmage at Shirk Center. “Everybody seemed really happy, and that was the most important thing.”

The Titans will not practice again until January. The IWU academic semester ends Friday. Classes are not scheduled to resume until January.

While the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin has made no formal announcement, it is clear there will be no CCIW sports for the remainder of 2020.

“My optimism is 100 percent we’re going to play,” said Smith. “They know what is ahead of them and are aware they have to work on their own the next six weeks to stay somewhat close to where we left off, and I really think they will do that.”