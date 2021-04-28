Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball adds pair of guards

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan women’s basketball coach Mia Smith has secured commitments from two guards to start her incoming recruiting class.

Mallory Powers of Amboy High School and Abby Spencer of Oak Park-River Forest have announced they will join the Titans’ roster.

Powers is 5-foot-10 and played for a 14-1 Amboy team. She earned first team Associated Press Class 1A all-state honors after averaging 17.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.6 steals while shooting 44 percent from 3-point range.

“She is a typical Illinois Wesleyan women’s basketball player: long, very quick, great basketball instincts,” Smith said. “Primarily, I look for her to be a slashing, mid-range, pull-up jumper girl.

"She’s very aggressive defensively. She could play at the front of our press. She’s the kind of extremely athletic player we like to go after.”

At 5-8, Spencer is adept at shooting from beyond the 3-point line.