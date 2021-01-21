Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball ready to move forward with season

A 5-foot-9 Normal Community High School graduate, Sosa blossomed into a prolific scorer in her first season as a starter.

“Kendall, we just want her to be Kendall and get up as many shots as she can,” Smith said. “We don’t want to put up a bad shot before Kendall gets a touch.”

The Titan also bring back starters in 6-1 senior Riley Brovelli (9.6 points, 9.1 rebounds last season), 5-7 senior Samantha Munroe (8.8 points) and 5-7 junior Brooke Lansford (9.2).

“Riley is getting challenged right now by (6-2 freshman) Hannah Smith and (6-3 freshman) Emily Kleffman,” said Smith. “They are really making her work on her game playing against bigger and stronger girls.

“We think we have two really good point guards (Munroe and Lansford) on the floor at all times. They have both upped their game.”

Senior Anna Lowis was expected to move into the starting lineup, but an injury may keep her out of Saturday’s opener. Kaia Bowen, a 5-9 junior, will be the fifth starter.

“Kaia makes us play at a fast pace defensively,” said Smith, “and she’s an incredible rebounder.”

Shanks averaged 13.0 points and 6.0 rebounds last season and led the team with 71 steals.