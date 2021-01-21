Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball ready to move forward with season

BLOOMINGTON — Losing to graduation a player that carried the impact of Sydney Shanks requires a plan to compensate for the departure.
Illinois Wesleyan women’s basketball coach Mia Smith has a plan and believes she has the weapons to execute it.
“After losing Syd, we realized we lost a lot of our tenacity,” said Smith, whose team opens its COVID-19-delayed season Saturday with a 2 p.m. home game against Carroll. “Syd was always in the mindset she could accomplish anything with her team. We still believe that, but we are missing a little bit of the firmness. We recognized it and now we’re working on it.”
The Titans, who were 20-9 last season and return four starters, will play a 12-game College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin-only schedule.
“It feels very real right now. It’s exciting to get back a little bit of normalcy at this very unusual time,” said senior Kendall Sosa, a honorable mention All-American who averaged 21.3 points and 4.2 rebounds as a junior. “We’re very confident because we return so many players. We’re all excited for where that can take us this year. We should be super successful.”
A 5-foot-9 Normal Community High School graduate, Sosa blossomed into a prolific scorer in her first season as a starter.
“Kendall, we just want her to be Kendall and get up as many shots as she can,” Smith said. “We don’t want to put up a bad shot before Kendall gets a touch.”
The Titan also bring back starters in 6-1 senior Riley Brovelli (9.6 points, 9.1 rebounds last season), 5-7 senior Samantha Munroe (8.8 points) and 5-7 junior Brooke Lansford (9.2).
“Riley is getting challenged right now by (6-2 freshman) Hannah Smith and (6-3 freshman) Emily Kleffman,” said Smith. “They are really making her work on her game playing against bigger and stronger girls.
“We think we have two really good point guards (Munroe and Lansford) on the floor at all times. They have both upped their game.”
Senior Anna Lowis was expected to move into the starting lineup, but an injury may keep her out of Saturday’s opener. Kaia Bowen, a 5-9 junior, will be the fifth starter.
“Kaia makes us play at a fast pace defensively,” said Smith, “and she’s an incredible rebounder.”
Shanks averaged 13.0 points and 6.0 rebounds last season and led the team with 71 steals.
“Katelyn Heller (a 5-8 sophomore) brings a similar toughness to what Syd did,” Smith said. “I’m been really impressed with Heller and (Kelly) Carlson. Kathleen Stanley is a great perimeter shooter. If she’s on, she’s really on.”
The CCIW has scheduled a conference tournament, but the NCAA has yet to decide if there will be a Division III national tournament.
