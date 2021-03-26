Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan's football team hopes to show improvement with road game at Augustana

Freshman Matt Young was injured last week, but will be ready for Augustana. Eash lauded Young's punting prowess in the preseason. Young also will be in the wide receiver rotation.

IWU made some other special teams changes.

"We went back and evaluated our personnel a little bit and what we were doing and what we were asking them to do," said Eash.

IWU freshman Sage Shindler had a solid debut at quarterback. Shindler completed 25 of 37 attempts for 293 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions.

"We knew he would make some mistakes and misreads, but the things he did do were pretty impressive," said Eash. "He's learning our system and learning how we operate, call plays, game management. That's a lot on the plate for a freshman."

Lucas Segobiano, a transfer from Northern Illinois, also made his IWU debut as a hybrid back/slot receiver. The sophomore had seven receptions for 104 yards and two TDs and also broke off a 14-yard run.