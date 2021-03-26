Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan's football team hopes to show improvement with road game at Augustana

BLOOMINGTON — Throughout his 34-year tenure as Illinois Wesleyan's head football coach, Norm Eash subscribes to the belief a team's biggest improvement comes from the first to second game.
Eash hopes that holds true in this abbreviated four-game spring season, too.
IWU, coming off a 38-28 opening loss to Millikin, takes on Augustana at 1 p.m. Saturday at Knowlton Athletic Complex in Rock Island. This will be the Vikings' first game.
"We have a mixture of experienced players and first-time starters," said Eash. "Having a game under their belt, I think, will make a big difference. I'm looking for great improvement from Week 1 to Week 2, and I think we're going to have to. Our toughest games are our first two games."
The Titans have done some shifting on special teams. Millikin blocked a punt for a touchdown, scored on a punt return and recovered a fumbled punt on IWU's 1-yard line.
Freshman Matt Young was injured last week, but will be ready for Augustana. Eash lauded Young's punting prowess in the preseason. Young also will be in the wide receiver rotation.
IWU made some other special teams changes.
"We went back and evaluated our personnel a little bit and what we were doing and what we were asking them to do," said Eash.
IWU freshman Sage Shindler had a solid debut at quarterback. Shindler completed 25 of 37 attempts for 293 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions.
"We knew he would make some mistakes and misreads, but the things he did do were pretty impressive," said Eash. "He's learning our system and learning how we operate, call plays, game management. That's a lot on the plate for a freshman."
Lucas Segobiano, a transfer from Northern Illinois, also made his IWU debut as a hybrid back/slot receiver. The sophomore had seven receptions for 104 yards and two TDs and also broke off a 14-yard run.
"He's a playmaker, and we have to get the ball in his hands," said Eash. "He's very athletic and very talented."
Eash said IWU will dress its entire 102-player roster. Usually, the Titans bring 60-65 players on a road trip. There will be a 20-minute running half after the game is finished for the junior varsity players.
