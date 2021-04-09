Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan's football team set for only home game against North Park

BLOOMINGTON — The last time Illinois Wesleyan played a home football game at Tucci Stadium, the Titans celebrated Senior Day against North Park.
Fast forward 511 days and nothing has changed ... except, of course, the 2020 fall season being wiped out by a global pandemic.
IWU's only home game during a four-game spring season occurs at 6 p.m. Saturday when the Titans entertain North Park. The Titans will honor 13 seniors in a pregame ceremony on Senior Day.
When IWU and North Park played on Nov. 16, 2019, the Titan defense was stellar in a 32-6 victory. IWU set a school record with 15 sacks while Mike Murphy tied the individual record with 4.5 sacks.
IWU's defense was instrumental to the first win this spring. The Titans blanked Augustana, 12-0, two weeks ago while holding the Vikings to 124 yards and five first downs. IWU lost its opener at Millikin, 38-28.
"It was really fun to watch them play because they completely shut down Augustana's offense," said IWU head coach Norm Eash of his defense. "We controlled the line of scrimmage. Where our experience and strength is in the defensive line, those guys played really hard and caused a lot of problem for Augustana's offensive linemen."
Murphy was named to the D3football.com Team of the Week for the third time in his career after recording four tackles, including two sacks for a loss of 16 yards.
Eash would like to see IWU's offense finish off drives this week after getting only one touchdown and two field goals against Augustana.
IWU freshman quarterback Sage Shindler is likely to see plenty of pressure from North Park, which beat Elmhurst in a scrimmage (30-21) before losing to Carthage (21-0).
"Every time out is a challenge for him. This is great game experience for him," said Eash. "I thought his first game at Millikin he played very, very well. He didn't play as well at Augustana, but that's not necessarily his fault. That might be more on Augustana doing a better job. I'm anxious to see him handle the pressure we're going to get against North Park."
There will be no tickets for sale. Each player and coach will be limited to four tickets each while a maximum of 150 students/faculty and staff with ID will be permitted.
