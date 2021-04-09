Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan's football team set for only home game against North Park

"It was really fun to watch them play because they completely shut down Augustana's offense," said IWU head coach Norm Eash of his defense. "We controlled the line of scrimmage. Where our experience and strength is in the defensive line, those guys played really hard and caused a lot of problem for Augustana's offensive linemen."

Murphy was named to the D3football.com Team of the Week for the third time in his career after recording four tackles, including two sacks for a loss of 16 yards.

Eash would like to see IWU's offense finish off drives this week after getting only one touchdown and two field goals against Augustana.

IWU freshman quarterback Sage Shindler is likely to see plenty of pressure from North Park, which beat Elmhurst in a scrimmage (30-21) before losing to Carthage (21-0).

"Every time out is a challenge for him. This is great game experience for him," said Eash. "I thought his first game at Millikin he played very, very well. He didn't play as well at Augustana, but that's not necessarily his fault. That might be more on Augustana doing a better job. I'm anxious to see him handle the pressure we're going to get against North Park."