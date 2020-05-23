Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan's Grant Wolfe trying to put concussions behind him

“It will be hard,” admitted Wolfe. “I’ll have to take my mind off it and go out there and play. Coach Rose wants to be as safe as possible in practice. When it comes to games, I’ll just do my thing.”

Further fueling Wolfe’s motivation is IWU’s potential for an banner 2020-21 campaign. The Titans return their top eight scorers and everyone who started a game is back.

“We’re all ready to go. Everybody is working hard in the offseason,” he said. “Not getting to play much kind of sucks. But I’m ready to get to it and see what we can do this year.”

A finance major who plans to work for the family’s SERVPRO business after graduation, Wolfe is well aware another concussion could end his playing career.

“I don’t know if we’re quite to that point, but we’re getting close,” said Wolfe. “If I do get another one, I’ll definitely have to think really hard about whether I will play again or not.”

Adopting a more optimistic view, playing in only seven games last season leaves open the opportunity for Wolfe to take a medical redshirt and play two more seasons at IWU.