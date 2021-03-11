Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan's Kendall Sosa tabbed as CCIW's Most Outstanding Player

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan senior women's basketball player Kendall Sosa has been named the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin’s Lori Kerans Most Outstanding Player.

The Normal Community High School graduate also was a unanimous selection on the first team of the CCIW all-star squad announced Thursday.

Sosa led the CCIW in scoring at 26.7 points per game and also averaged 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 steals to earn her second straight first team berth. Sosa finished her IWU career ninth in all-time scoring with 1,304 points and set the IWU single-game scoring record with 47 against Millikin on Feb. 9.

She became the sixth Titan to earn top CCIW honors, joining Katie Cantrell (2003), Heidi Harnisch (2006), Christina Solari (2009), Olivia Lett (2012) and Rebekah Ehresman (2018).