Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan's Kendall Sosa tabbed as CCIW's Most Outstanding Player

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan senior women's basketball player Kendall Sosa has been named the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin’s Lori Kerans Most Outstanding Player.
The Normal Community High School graduate also was a unanimous selection on the first team of the CCIW all-star squad announced Thursday.
Q2 4:21 | IWU 22 , MIL 24— Illinois Wesleyan Women's Basketball (@IWUWomensBball) March 10, 2021
Easy 3 for the Titans before the half! 😎#TGOE | #d3hoops pic.twitter.com/wMnj6Gq4rF
Sosa led the CCIW in scoring at 26.7 points per game and also averaged 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 steals to earn her second straight first team berth. Sosa finished her IWU career ninth in all-time scoring with 1,304 points and set the IWU single-game scoring record with 47 against Millikin on Feb. 9.
She became the sixth Titan to earn top CCIW honors, joining Katie Cantrell (2003), Heidi Harnisch (2006), Christina Solari (2009), Olivia Lett (2012) and Rebekah Ehresman (2018).
Also part of the first team was Millikin sophomore Bailey Coffman, a former Central Catholic player. Coffman averaged 11.1 points and 3.8 rebounds for the Big Blue.
Wesleyan players on the second team were senior Riley Brovelli, who ranked second in the CCIW at 9.2 rebounds and added 7.4 points, and senior Samanthan Munroe, who contributed 8.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per outing.
Millikin freshman Elyce Knudsen was named the conference’s Newcomer of the Year.
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt