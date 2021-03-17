Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan's Leritz, Bair picked for CCIW first team

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan junior Matt Leritz was a unanimous selection and senior Charlie Bair also was voted to the first unit of the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin men's basketball all-star team on Wednesday.
Titan senior Doug Wallen was part of the second team.
Leritz was a repeat first team choice after averaging 16.1 points and 10.1 rebounds for the CCIW Tournament champions.
Bair was a defensive standout who contributed 9.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.
Wallen chipped in 12.0 points and 4.1 rebounds.
Feels really good to finally be back at Shirk Center. And ... here come the Titans. pic.twitter.com/VhXBWbdXpL— Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) February 26, 2021
Other first team members were Wheaton's Nyameye Adom and Tyson Cruikshank, North Central's Blaise Meredith, Augustana's Daniel Carr, Filip Bulatovic of Carthage and Elmhurst's Jay Militello.
Adom was honored as Most Outstanding Player, while Augustana's Carter Duwa was Freshman of the Year.
Pantagraph reporter Randy Reinhardt's top five games
The 2010 WNIT bracket was kind to the Illinois State women’s basketball team.
The Illinois State baseball team had announced its presence in the NCAA Tournament’s Louisville Regional the previous day with 18 hits and 14 …
Of course, the Normal Community High School basketball team had a chance on March 17, 2015.
Arriving in Frisco, Texas., on Wednesday before Saturday’s FCS national championship game provided an illuminating perspective.
The 1996-97 Illinois Wesleyan basketball team carried the motivation of a heartbreaking national semifinal loss from the previous season, whil…
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt