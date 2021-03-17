Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan's Leritz, Bair picked for CCIW first team

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan junior Matt Leritz was a unanimous selection and senior Charlie Bair also was voted to the first unit of the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin men's basketball all-star team on Wednesday.

Titan senior Doug Wallen was part of the second team.

Leritz was a repeat first team choice after averaging 16.1 points and 10.1 rebounds for the CCIW Tournament champions.

Bair was a defensive standout who contributed 9.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

Wallen chipped in 12.0 points and 4.1 rebounds.

Other first team members were Wheaton's Nyameye Adom and Tyson Cruikshank, North Central's Blaise Meredith, Augustana's Daniel Carr, Filip Bulatovic of Carthage and Elmhurst's Jay Militello.

Adom was honored as Most Outstanding Player, while Augustana's Carter Duwa was Freshman of the Year.

