 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan's Leritz, Bair picked for CCIW first team
0 comments

Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan's Leritz, Bair picked for CCIW first team

{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan junior Matt Leritz was a unanimous selection and senior Charlie Bair also was voted to the first unit of the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin men's basketball all-star team on Wednesday.

Titan senior Doug Wallen was part of the second team.

Leritz was a repeat first team choice after averaging 16.1 points and 10.1 rebounds for the CCIW Tournament champions.

Bair was a defensive standout who contributed 9.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

Wallen chipped in 12.0 points and 4.1 rebounds.

Other first team members were Wheaton's Nyameye Adom and Tyson Cruikshank, North Central's Blaise Meredith, Augustana's Daniel Carr, Filip Bulatovic of Carthage and Elmhurst's Jay Militello.

Adom was honored as Most Outstanding Player, while Augustana's Carter Duwa was Freshman of the Year.

Pantagraph reporter Randy Reinhardt's top five games

+4 
Matt Leritz, 20-21

Leritz
+4 
Charlie Bair, 19-20

Bair
+4 
Doug Wallen 2021

Wallen

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News