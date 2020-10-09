Watch now: IWU football team getting work done in practices with eye towards 5 spring games

The first practices were with jerseys and shorts before progressing to helmets, jerseys and shorts. On Sept. 30, Eash said the team went to "pro pads" which includes helmets and shoulder pads.

Eash said the Titans will move to full pads for three days next week. There will be a "very controlled" Green-White Scrimmage to conclude the fall session on Oct. 23.

"The freshmen are in a much better situation than they normally would be. We've found out a lot about our football team," said Eash. "We had such a vacuum at wider receivers with (last year's senior) group leaving. We needed to find out who our next receivers were. We've made the best of it."

Because of safety and health restrictions, Eash said IWU started practicing in groups of 10 before progressing to 25 and now 50. The team is divided into Green, White and Silver squads.

Eash said the Titans have a 125-player roster with seven players electing to stay home and do classes online.

IWU is coming off a 6-4 season, including tying for third at 6-3 in the CCIW. One of the biggest questions heading into this season is finding a replacement at quarterback after Brandon Bauer and Johnny Dicano, who shared duties last season, graduated.