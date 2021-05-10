Watch now: IWU golf teams ready for first round of NCAA Division III nationals

To say Illinois Wesleyan is excited to "defend" its NCAA Division Men's National Golf Championship would be an understatement. After all, it's been a long time coming.
"We waited two years to get here and defend," said IWU head coach Jim Ott.
The Titans won the title in 2019 by three strokes at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky. The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out last year's tourney, so the Titans technically are the reigning champions heading into Tuesday's first round at Oglebay Resort and Conference Center in Wheeling, W Va.
IWU also qualified for the NCAA Division III Women's Golf National Championship. The Titans tee off in Tuesday's first round at Forest Akers Golf Courses (West Course) in Lansing, Mich., hoping to bring home a trophy for a top-four finish.
"As long as we stay focused every day and all have good rounds there's definitely a chance we can sneak in there, for sure," said IWU head coach Patrick Freeman.
Both 72-hole tournaments will conclude Friday.
Men
Seniors Rob Wuethrich and Andrew Abel were part of the IWU lineup which won the school's first national golf title two years ago. Wuethrich tied for 15th individually and Abel tied for 24th.
They will be joined this week by senior Justin Park, junior Jimmy Morton and sophomore Ethan Wilkins. IWU comes in ranked No. 6, with Methodist (N.C.) the top seed.
Ott is confident those Titans without national tournament experience have enough "big event experience" to not feel the pressure.
"We've been talking about that all week, the perspective of one shot at a time and staying in the moment," said Ott. "Nothing else matters ahead of you or behind you. As hard as it is tell them it's like another tournament with buddies or your dad or whatever, deep inside they know that's not the case."
There are 37 teams and six individuals not on one of those teams competing. After 36 holes, the field will be cut to the top 18 teams and top six individuals not on one of those teams.
IWU made a trip out to West Virginia in the fall to play in the NCAA Division III Preview. Because of COVID-19 concerns, only Transylvania also competed. The Titans fired 8-under-par for 36 holes at the par-71 Oglesby layout with Morton taking the top spot at 6-under after rounds of 66-70.
Ott said the fall excursion "helped immensely."
"This is a very unique golf course. It's one of those the more you play it, the better you're going to play it, just getting used to the elevation and the downhill shots, the sidehill lies," he said. "There are several par-4s that are good risk rewards that you can cut off and try to drive the green or get close. But there are several par-5s here that are very gettable, too."
The Titans beat Methodist the only time they were at the same tourney this spring. IWU placed fourth in the Jekyll Island (Ga.) Invitational, while Methodist took fifth. Guilford was the team champion.
Wilkins led IWU at Jekyll Island, tying for second, but was playing as an individual and didn't count in the Titans' team score.
After that event, IWU won its last four tournaments, including its ninth straight College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin title at Weibring Golf Club in Normal.
Ott believes the Titans still haven't played their best tourney yet. That includes Wuethrich, the Normal Community High School graduate who was last year's Jack Nicklaus NCAA Division III Player of the Year.
"Most of our guys have been on and off," said Ott. "If we get everyone on at the same time, we're going to be all right after four rounds."
Women
Senior Jackie Garcia will be making her third national championship appearance for the Titans, while this is the second time for senior Maggie Warrner.
Senior Jenna DeMay, an NCHS graduate who led IWU to the CCIW Tournament title by tying for second, is making her national tourney debut along with Titan freshmen Lexi Onsrud, a University High product, and Emma Thorman.
"With this past year and adjusting to COVID and schedules, everyone is excited to play," said Freeman. "They're a little nervous, but they're handling the walkthrough and practice round really well so far. We're in a good spot playing wise."
After IWU won the Carthage Invitational on April 2, Freeman said the Titans "had some COVID issues on the team."
"We were out for a couple weeks leading up to (the CCIW tournament)," he said. "We were all playing really good golf up to that point, and Jenna has kept it on since then. She's in a really good spot."
IWU is seeded No. 12 in the 25-team field. After Thursday's third round, the field will be cut to the top 15 teams and top six individuals not on one of those teams for Friday's final 18 holes.
"We've definitely got the talent," said Freeman. "There's a lot of talent, for sure, in our five."
