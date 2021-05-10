Watch now: IWU golf teams ready for first round of NCAA Division III nationals

"As long as we stay focused every day and all have good rounds there's definitely a chance we can sneak in there, for sure," said IWU head coach Patrick Freeman.

Both 72-hole tournaments will conclude Friday.

Men

Seniors Rob Wuethrich and Andrew Abel were part of the IWU lineup which won the school's first national golf title two years ago. Wuethrich tied for 15th individually and Abel tied for 24th.

They will be joined this week by senior Justin Park, junior Jimmy Morton and sophomore Ethan Wilkins. IWU comes in ranked No. 6, with Methodist (N.C.) the top seed.

Ott is confident those Titans without national tournament experience have enough "big event experience" to not feel the pressure.

"We've been talking about that all week, the perspective of one shot at a time and staying in the moment," said Ott. "Nothing else matters ahead of you or behind you. As hard as it is tell them it's like another tournament with buddies or your dad or whatever, deep inside they know that's not the case."

There are 37 teams and six individuals not on one of those teams competing. After 36 holes, the field will be cut to the top 18 teams and top six individuals not on one of those teams.