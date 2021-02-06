Watch now: iwu men vs. north central

BLOOMINGTON — In its first game action since Jan. 23, the Illinois Wesleyan basketball team was anything but rusty Saturday at Shirk Center.

And the shooting form of junior guard Keondre Schumacher was particularly well oiled.

Schumacher gunned in 7 of 8 shots from 3-point range and 8 of 10 overall on his way to 23 points as No. 4-ranked IWU outgunned No. 9 North Central, 91-77.

“For not having played in two weeks, we came out in a great rhythm. The ball moved and we shot really well,” IWU coach Ron Rose said. “I was disappointed in our defensive execution. We were not as aggressive defensively on our rotations. We were a little bit better the second half. But overall, given our lack of court time, I was very pleased with the results.”

The Titans improved to 2-0 overall and in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin. IWU's previous four games had been postponed, three by COVID-19 protocols and Thursday's game at North Central by inclement weather.

North Central slipped to 3-2 on the season and in the CCIW.