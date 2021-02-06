Watch now: iwu men vs. north central

BLOOMINGTON — In its first game action since Jan. 23, the Illinois Wesleyan basketball team was anything but rusty Saturday at Shirk Center.
And the shooting form of junior guard Keondre Schumacher was particularly well oiled.
Schumacher gunned in 7 of 8 shots from 3-point range and 8 of 10 overall on his way to 23 points as No. 4-ranked IWU outgunned No. 9 North Central, 91-77.
“For not having played in two weeks, we came out in a great rhythm. The ball moved and we shot really well,” IWU coach Ron Rose said. “I was disappointed in our defensive execution. We were not as aggressive defensively on our rotations. We were a little bit better the second half. But overall, given our lack of court time, I was very pleased with the results.”
The Titans improved to 2-0 overall and in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin. IWU's previous four games had been postponed, three by COVID-19 protocols and Thursday's game at North Central by inclement weather.
North Central slipped to 3-2 on the season and in the CCIW.
Wesleyan carried a 52-42 cushion into halftime on the strength of Schumacher's perfect marksmanship on five 3-point attempts. The Cardinals trailed by 10 at the break despite shooting 64 percent from the field (16 of 25) and hitting 7 of 12 from beyond the arc.
“Keondre was cooking. The first half he was on balance, in rhythm and shot with a tremendous amount of confidence,” said Rose. “It was nice to get off to a good start in large part to Keondre and play with the lead the entire game.”
North Central pulled within 57-50 early in the second half, but IWU pushed its margin back to 15 with eight straight points, five by Cody Mitchell.
The Cardinals again rallied, this time to a 76-67 deficit with 5:06 left but the hill was too big to climb.
Luke Yoder added 14 points, Matt Leritz 13 points and nine rebounds, Cory Noe and Doug Wallen 10 points each and Charlie Bair nine points and nine rebounds for the Titans.
IWU ended at 53 percent from 3-point range (16 of 30) and put in half of its overall shots (33 of 66). The Titans enjoyed a 38-24 rebounding advantage.
North Central received 18 points each from Mike Pollack and Will Clausel and 15 points apiece from Matt Smietanski and Blaise Meredith.
The Pantagraph was not allowed to provide in-person coverage of this game because of a ruling by the CCIW Council of Presidents that outside media not be allowed to attend conference contests.