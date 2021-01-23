Watch now: Lambesis boosts Illinois Wesleyan past Carroll in season opener

Junior Peter Lambesis excelled offensively and defensively Saturday with 24 points and a career-high six steals to spark the Illinois Wesleyan basketball team to a 74-59 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin victory over Carroll at Van Male Fieldhouse in Waukesha, Wis.
It was the season opener for both teams as the CCIW began a delayed, 12-game conference schedule.
"It was a typical first game," IWU coach Ron Rose said. "Both teams were excited to play, both teams played really hard and both teams will get better in their execution as the season goes on."
Lambesis was 9 of 16 from the floor, 3 of 6 from 3-point range and 3 of 3 at the free throw line.
"Peter had a terrific game. Besides 24 points, I thought we was impactful on the defensive end. He really got to the basket well," said Rose. "I felt like were always on the verge of blowing the game open but never quite able to get separation to do that."
Matt Leritz added 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Titans. Cory Noe chipped in 12 points and Doug Wallen six rebounds.
6-7 Matt Leritz is an inside/outside threat. pic.twitter.com/chhdbvdyzf— Bob Quillman (@IWUhoopscom) January 23, 2021
IWU broke from an 18-18 tie with a 12-2 run capped by a 3-pointer from freshman Ryan Sroka.
The Titans held a 33-26 halftime margin despite committing 14 turnovers.
Three-pointers by Leritz and Lambesis helped IWU construct a 43-28 second-half lead.
When Carroll clawed back within 47-39. the Titans responded with nine straight points on two Noe baskets, a Lambesis trey and a Cody Mitchell shot in the lane.
The Titans outrebounded the Pioneers 35-23, shot 53.6 percent from the field and connected on half of their 16 shots from 3-point range.
Justin Steinike paced Carroll with 16 points. Tarren Hall and Carter Sturgeon each had 13.
The teams meet again Monday at 5:30 p.m. at IWU's Shirk Center.
#d3hoops https://t.co/i0afS8odwW pic.twitter.com/ELA35fFQhO— Bob Quillman (@IWUhoopscom) January 23, 2021
IWU women postponed: The IWU women's season opener scheduled for Saturday at Shirk Center against Carroll was postponed with no rescheduled date set.
No reason was given for the postponement.
The Titans and Pioneers will now open their seasons in Waukesha, Wis., on Monday with a 5:30 p.m. tipoff.