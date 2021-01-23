Watch now: Lambesis boosts Illinois Wesleyan past Carroll in season opener

Junior Peter Lambesis excelled offensively and defensively Saturday with 24 points and a career-high six steals to spark the Illinois Wesleyan basketball team to a 74-59 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin victory over Carroll at Van Male Fieldhouse in Waukesha, Wis.

It was the season opener for both teams as the CCIW began a delayed, 12-game conference schedule.

"It was a typical first game," IWU coach Ron Rose said. "Both teams were excited to play, both teams played really hard and both teams will get better in their execution as the season goes on."

Lambesis was 9 of 16 from the floor, 3 of 6 from 3-point range and 3 of 3 at the free throw line.

"Peter had a terrific game. Besides 24 points, I thought we was impactful on the defensive end. He really got to the basket well," said Rose. "I felt like were always on the verge of blowing the game open but never quite able to get separation to do that."

Matt Leritz added 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Titans. Cory Noe chipped in 12 points and Doug Wallen six rebounds.