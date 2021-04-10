Watch now: Mike Murphy puts exclamation point on IWU rout with game, career sack records

BLOOMINGTON — The outcome had already been decided. There was just a couple more things left to accomplish to make Senior Night complete on Saturday at Tucci Stadium.
Mike Murphy took care of those.
IWU's senior All-American, who normally would have been on the sideline with the other regulars, got sacks on North Park's last two offensive plays in the final minute. He was mobbed by his teammates for setting IWU's single game (five) and career (25.5) sack marks as the Titans rolled to a 42-7 victory in their only spring home game.
"It's definitely bittersweet," said Murphy, who was among 13 seniors playing their final home game. "I'm sad to be done playing at Tucci, but I feel like we performed at a high level today."
IWU improved its spring record to 2-1 with its second straight win. The Titans conclude Friday with an exhibition game at Elmhurst where none of the statistics will count.
Thus, Murphy had one last chance to get the records. He had tied the single game sacks mark of 4½ last season against North Park.
"He's had a great career here and he's well deserving of that," said IWU head coach Norm Eash. "He was so close to the record and we left him in there. We subbed everyone else. He worked hard for those last two sacks."
Undoubtedly, Murphy would have set the career sack record with a full final 10-game season. This made coming back for an abbreviated spring all worth it for him.
"I wouldn't trade places with anybody," said Murphy. "We worked so hard for this. To go out on such a high note feels great."
Freshmen played a leading role on IWU's offense.
Quarterback Sage Shindler completed 17 of 25 attempts for 160 yards and three touchdowns. Tailback Seth Albin made the most of his first real opportunity this spring, gaining 72 yards rushing on seven carries with three TDs.
The Titans outgained North Park, 378-180, in total yards.
"We challenged the defense a little bit at halftime because we were disappointed in that last drive before the half," said Eash, as North Park cut IWU's lead to 21-7. "We didn't want to let them back in the ballgame, but overall they played well."
Shindler threw a 24-yard scoring pass to Wes Watson to give IWU a 7-0 lead. He later hit sophomore Charlie Hamilton with TD passes of 11 and 7 yards for a 21-0 lead before North Park's AJ Harris caught a 19-yard TD pass from Grant Borsch with 52 seconds left in the first half.
The Titans unleashed Albin in the third quarter. He scored on runs of 31, 12 and 4 yards.
The afternoon rain stopped before the game, which began in sunshine. There was a light drizzle as the game was concluding.
On this night, the script went about perfect for the Titans.
"We got to play a lot of kids," said Eash. "That's always fun and making sure the seniors remember their last game here."
