Watch now: Mike Murphy puts exclamation point on IWU rout with game, career sack records

"He's had a great career here and he's well deserving of that," said IWU head coach Norm Eash. "He was so close to the record and we left him in there. We subbed everyone else. He worked hard for those last two sacks."

Undoubtedly, Murphy would have set the career sack record with a full final 10-game season. This made coming back for an abbreviated spring all worth it for him.

"I wouldn't trade places with anybody," said Murphy. "We worked so hard for this. To go out on such a high note feels great."

Freshmen played a leading role on IWU's offense.

Quarterback Sage Shindler completed 17 of 25 attempts for 160 yards and three touchdowns. Tailback Seth Albin made the most of his first real opportunity this spring, gaining 72 yards rushing on seven carries with three TDs.

The Titans outgained North Park, 378-180, in total yards.