Watch now: NCAA cancels Division III winter sports championships

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan and other Division III athletic programs absorbed another COVID-19 related punch Wednesday.
The NCAA announced Wednesday that “due to low participation numbers among member schools, NCAA Division III winter championships are canceled for the 2020-21 academic year.”
“It’s not an easy pill to swallow,” IWU athletic director Mike Wagner said. “It’s just hard for everything these student-athletes have gone through these last 10 months academically, athletically and socially.
"My heart is broken for them, but they will persevere and stay positive. We’ll try to figure out a way to make the best out of the situation we’re in.”
H2 10:59 | Sroka steal ➡️ Mitchell bucket— Illinois Wesleyan Basketball (@IWUBasketball) January 23, 2021
Make that9⃣Titans with points today.#TGOE | #d3hoops pic.twitter.com/vE0T0DM6HB
The NCAA Administrative Committee approved a recommendation of the Division III Championships Committee to cancel all winter sports championships. The Administration Committee has been monitoring winter sports participation for several months.
“We understand the NCAA has to do what is best for the whole country, not just different regions,” said Wagner.
Sports affected are men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s indoor track and field, men’s and women’s ice hockey and wrestling.
IWU is among the Division III schools that have been attempting to play rescheduled seasons for its winter sports teams.
Member participation was found to be well below the established thresholds of 60% for men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s swimming and diving and men’s and women’s indoor track and field, and 70% for men’s and women’s ice hockey and wrestling.
“While some institutions have been able to safely return to sport, the recent declaration form data show that more than half of our division has not returned to winter sport practice and competition to be in a position for NCAA national championship participation,” said Fayneese Miller, chair of the Presidents Council and president at Hamline. “This was a very difficult decision to make, and we are saddened to do so.”
Randy Reinhardt's favorite stories from 2020
Roanoke-Benson guard Jack Weber (25) is mobbed by teammates after the Rockets defeated Chicago Fenger, 45-43, during their Class 1A super-sect…
Roanoke-Benson claimed the Class 1A super-sectional championship at Redbird Arena in dramatic fashion.
Former Illinois State football coach Denver Johnson and his daughters endured a lengthy ordeal leading to the death of their wife and mother Danita.
Lexi Wallen made huge play after huge play to help the Illinois State women defeat Loyola.
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt