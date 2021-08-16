Watch now: New Illinois Wesleyan defensive coordinator Matt Williamson knows how to win at a high level

BLOOMINGTON — Matt Williamson has three NCAA Division III championship rings from his time as a player and assistant coach at football powerhouse Mount Union in Ohio.

Just don't expect Illinois Wesleyan's new defensive coordinator to flash the bling at his players.

"Usually I keep them in a box in my office," he said. "What I always tell people is I want to be great where I'm at. I don't tell a lot of 'I' stories to our players because they're not me and I'm not them. Now it turns into more of a 'we' and 'us.'"

Williamson was named to lead the Titans' defense in June. He takes over for Grant Caserta, who was at IWU for two years before moving to Division II Ferris State.

While Williamson, who also coaches the linebackers, is just getting to know many of the players with IWU's fall camp under way less than a week, he doesn't expect a huge adjustment period for the Sept. 4 season opener against Franklin (Ind.) at Tucci Stadium.

Neither does IWU senior linebacker Bo Neidballa.

"The biggest thing that's going to be our challenge is learning all the new lingo and stuff," said Neidballa. "A lot of the core principles are the same. I like it because it's more of a downhill defense than the last one."

IWU head coach Norm Eash said he didn't want a big disruption for his defensive players with a new coordinator. Having a scheme similar to Caserta's was important for Eash.

Also important was Williamson's exposure to the top program in Division III history.

"I have a lot of respect for Mount Union and Wisconsin-Whitewater and those types of programs," said Eash. "He was a good player there and coached there for Coach (Larry) Kehres. They do things right and know how to win. He'll bring that attitude and culture with him to Illinois Wesleyan."

Williamson, who was an all-American defensive tackle with Mount Union, said there is no secret to what constituents a great defense.

Actually, he makes it sounds pretty simple.

"We're going to stop the run and win money downs. That's what we have to do," said Williamson, who spent last season as special teams coordinator and linebackers coach at Gannon (Pa). "That's how you get to be a great defense. You control the line of scrimmage, and then when you know they're going to throw the football you have to get them off the field."

IWU players will quickly learn Williamson's philosophy can be summed up in the letters PFP — players, formations, place.

"We're going to find out who our players are; we're going to see where we put them on the defense; and we're going to see what they can do," he said. "If a guy is better at one position, we have to move him there. We've got to make sure it comes together in what we call a defense. We're not going to put our guys in a position to fail. If we know a guy can't do a specific skill, we won't ask him to do that."

For IWU seniors such as Neidballa and defensive end Nick DeGregorio, adjusting to a new defensive coordinator is nothing new.

Williamson is the third defensive coordinator in four years for the Titans' seniors.

"It's a similar defensive philosophy to our last defensive coordinator. It's the same plays relatively," said DeGregorio. "It's just learning new terminology and putting the players in the right position to make plays. At the end of the day that's what the game consists of."

While this is Williamson's initial foray into the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin, he knows what needs to be done.

Beating Wheaton and North Central, which won the last Division III championship is 2019, will define IWU's season.

So how does Williamson intend to do that?

"You play hard, you play fast and you play disciplined," he said. "I tell our guys when teams see us on film they know they're going to get hit and then we're going to tackle extremely well with great efficiency. We'll have very few missed tackles and we're going to hit you. We're going to be schematically sound and we're going to run to the football. That's how we're going to play."

Eash likes hearing the sound of that.

"Our defense is going to respond to him very well," said Eash. "He's a coach whose going to hold players accountable. He has very high expectations because he played at that level and he coaches at that level."

Other new coaches

Alan Kuchefski and Randon Recker join Williamson as newcomers on Eash's staff. Kuchefski will work with IWU's tight ends, while Recker will coach the outside linebackers.

Kuchefski, a 1996 IWU graduate who was a three-year letterman as a tight end under Eash, recently served as Pontiac High School's head football coach the last three seasons. He previously was an assistant at Bloomington High School, where he teaches, for 21 years.

Recker comes to IWU after coaching at University High School for four years. There, he served as an assistant coach and also held the titles of defensive coordinator and strength coach. The 2019 Illinois State graduate is a special education teacher at Fairview Elementary School in Normal.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

