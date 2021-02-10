Watch now: Record-setting performance from Kendall Sosa leads Illinois Wesleyan women to overtime win

DECATUR — Kendall Sosa broke a 41-year-old school record, and the Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball team earned a dramatic come-from-behind victory Tuesday.
Sosa sank all 18 of her shots from the free throw line on her way to a school-record 47 points, and IWU rallied from an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit to force overtime and secured an 81-72 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin victory over Millikin.
"It was an unbelievable performance by Sosa," IWU coach Mia Smith said. "It was so exciting. I had no idea she had that many points.
"She was so smart in her decision making and shot selection and finding where her openings were. Her teammates did a great job finding her on the perimeter, too."
Sosa broke the school record of 45 points held since 1980 by Lila Nafziger.
IWU evened the season series with Millikin while improving to 2-1 overall and in the CCIW. The 13th-ranked Big Blue dropped to 4-2 overall and in league play.
The Titans faced a 59-48 deficit with 6:30 to play, but clawed back for a 64-all score entering overtime.
"It was all about heart. I love the way we kept the faith," Smith said. "I kept telling them we had to get one stop at a time. They are a very physical team. I felt like we matched their physicality."
Sosa set the school record on two free throws with seven seconds remaining in the extra period. Sosa also recorded four rebounds and five steals.
Brooke Lansford added 11 points for the Titans, Samantha Munroe had 10 points and 10 rebounds and Riley Brovelli grabbed nine rebounds.
Jordan Hildebrand topped Millikin with 21 points.