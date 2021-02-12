Watch now: Ron Rose second on IWU coaching list as Titans roll past North Park

BLOOMINGTON — Ron Rose because the second winningest coach in Illinois Wesleyan basketball history Friday as the Titans manhandled North Park 81-56 in College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin action at Shirk Center.

In his 14th season coaching his alma mater, Rose hiked his record to 265-129 to pass Jack Horenberger, who was 264-212.

Dennie Bridges, Rose's coach as a player, is the IWU career leader with 667 wins.

The No. 3-ranked Titans improved to 3-0 overall and in the CCIW.

Junior Matt Leritz scored 10 early points as IWU raced to a 14-3 lead. Leritz finished with 22 points, 16 rebounds, three blocks and two steals.

The Titans held a 39-23 halftime advantage and extended that to 49-28 as Leritz bounced a pretty assist inside for a Doug Wallen layup.

Wallen and Cory Noe added 12 points each for Wesleyan.

The Titans enjoyed a 60-32 cushion after Luke Yoder found Ryan Sroka on the fast break for a layup.

North Park (1-7, 1-7) was led by Mike Osborne, who scored 15 of his 17 points in the opening half, and Lawrence Pointer with 13 points.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

