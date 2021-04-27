Watch now: Two Wolfes from Effingham, Prairie Central's Trey Bazzell part of Illinois Wesleyan recruiting class

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan basketball coach Ron Rose may have said goodbye to one Wolfe, but he is happy to say hello to two more.
Grant Wolfe was forced to sit out his senior season of 2021 because of concussion issues, but younger brothers Landon and Parker Wolfe are part of Rose’s incoming recruiting class.
“I would love for Grant to join our (coaching) staff. I taught him our offense and he understands it better than I do,” Rose joked. “I don’t think it’s going to happen, but it will be fun to have him coming back more often with his brothers here.”
Parker Wolfe is a second team Class 3A All-Stater from Effingham High School, while Landon is transferring to IWU after two seasons at Division II Minnesota State.
The Wolfes are part of a eight-player recruiting class that also includes Prairie Central’s Trey Bazzell.
“Recruiting certainly looked different this year. We missed out on a lot of the process not being allowed to go out to see games in the summer and fall and make school visits,” said Rose. “I feel very fortunate to add such a quality class. It’s a nice balance of size, athleticism and skill that will complement the current roster.”
Parker Wolfe averaged 25.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 steals for a 17-1 Effingham team. The 6-footer also rides bulls and considered pursuing rodeo in college.
“That might tell you something about his toughness. I'm glad he chose basketball," said Rose. "There may be times people think Grant has come back because of the similarity in their look and style of play. But Parker is a lefty. He’s a hard-nosed player with a terrific feel for the game.”
Landon Wolfe is 6-5 and could play on the wing or inside for the Titans. Effingham’s all-time leading scorer averaged 3.2 points and 1.9 rebounds over 39 games at Minnesota State and shot 45.8 percent from 3-point range.
“He’s got the size and build that is similar to (departing senior) Doug Wallen. He’s a perimeter oriented three (small forward), but he’s big enough and strong enough to play the four (power forward),” Rose said. “He’s really efficient. He can score inside, but he’s also a terrific outside shooter as well.”
The 6-3 Bazzell earned first team Associated Press Class 2A all-state honors after averaging 23.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.6 blocks and 2.1 steals for an 11-4 Prairie Central squad.
“I’m really excited about Trey. He can really score,” said Rose. “He’s a tough guard because he’s got a pure shot. The ball really rolls off his fingers nice. He elevates on his jump shot and can score at all three levels.”
IWU also is adding two big men from elite St. Louis prep programs in Nick Roper and Harrison Wilmsen, guards Nathan Valentine of Geneva and Shane Miller of Springfield and a Maine South forward with plenty of IWU ties in Marko Anderson.
Roper is 6-7 and attends MICDS (Mary Institute and Saint Louis Country Day School). He contributed 11.7 points and 7.8 rebounds per game for a 20-4 team.
“Nick is truly a unique talent at our level. He could probably play four positions on the floor,” said Rose. “He has tremendous ball skills and court vision. He will be a stat stuffer. He’s an incredibly versatile player.”
The 6-9 Wilmsen also played quarterback at Priory High School and received recruiting interest for his football skills. The first team Class 4A all-stater helped Priory to a 19-7 record by averaging 23.2 points, 11.7 rebounds and shooting 54 percent from the field.
“Harrison is a legit 6-9, a long, athletic, versatile player,” Rose said. “He has a natural physicality. His skill set will allow him to play on the perimeter as well. It’s similar to how we’ve used Matt Leritz playing him inside and out. Harrison is able to do the same thing.”
The 6-6 Anderson is the younger brother of former IWU women’s basketball player Nina Anderson. His father is ex-Titan baseball player Billy Anderson.
“Marko had a terrific senior year,” said Rose. “He’s a very fundamental, smart player who makes your team better. He probably isn’t going to be on a lot of highlight reels dunking, but he does all the little things that help your team win.”
The 5-11 Valentine scored at a 20-point clip for Geneva while shooting 42 percent from 3-point range and 91 percent at the free throw line. The point guard was an honorable mention pick on the AP all-state team in 4A.
“Nathan is a gym rat. He’s a scrappy player and loves to compete,” Rose said. “He’s quick and shifty but has a tremendous ability to shoot the basketball off the catch and off the dribble.”
The IWU coach said the 6-1 Miller “has a really strong ability to get to the basket. He knows how to use his body to draw fouls. He has a very crafty offensive game.”
Pantagraph reporter Randy Reinhardt's top five games
The 2010 WNIT bracket was kind to the Illinois State women’s basketball team.
The Illinois State baseball team had announced its presence in the NCAA Tournament’s Louisville Regional the previous day with 18 hits and 14 …
Of course, the Normal Community High School basketball team had a chance on March 17, 2015.
Arriving in Frisco, Texas., on Wednesday before Saturday’s FCS national championship game provided an illuminating perspective.
The 1996-97 Illinois Wesleyan basketball team carried the motivation of a heartbreaking national semifinal loss from the previous season, whil…
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt