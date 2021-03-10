Watch now: Yoder, Wallen spark Illinois Wesleyan past Elmhurst in CCIW Tournament

“I didn’t think I had many open looks,” Wallen said of previous games. “Coach was saying it’s selfish if you don’t take open shots if you’re capable of doing it. I was open, I had my feet set and knocked them down.”

Wallen was 3 of 4 on 3-point tries and finished with 15 points. Sophomore Luke Yoder scored 15 of IWU’s first 27 points, establishing a season high with more than five minutes left in the first half.

“Luke has focused on being a floor general this year. He’s done a really nice job of directing the offense and getting the ball to people,” said Rose. “We had suspected they would double Matt Leritz in the post and probably come off Luke.

"Luke hasn’t shot many threes this year, but he’s more than capable as he showed tonight. I love how Luke stepped up with confidence, didn’t hesitate and really made them pay for doubling off him and onto Matt.”

Yoder was 4 of 7 from beyond the arc and scored a team-high 23 points.

“I knew going in I had to be aggressive and hit the open shots when they came to me,” Yoder said. “The first half I was really aggressive and a lot of my shots were falling.”