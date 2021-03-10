Watch now: Yoder, Wallen spark Illinois Wesleyan past Elmhurst in CCIW Tournament

BLOOMINGTON – Illinois Wesleyan went cold in the second half Tuesday at Shirk Center.
Yet the Titans did not freeze up.
Shrugging off a shooting slump that caused a 23-point cushion to shrink to eight, IWU received two clutch 3-pointers from senior Doug Wallen in the final five minutes and cast aside Elmhurst, 75-65, in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Tournament semifinals.
“It was intense. That was a fun basketball game to be a part of,” Wesleyan coach Ron Rose said. “We built a nice lead the second half and lost a little focus. There was a shift in momentum there. Doug Wallen hit a couple huge shots to keep them at bay.”
No. 2-seeded IWU (7-1) will face top seed Wheaton (12-0) for the CCIW Tournament championship on Friday at King Arena in Wheaton. The Titans are No. 8-ranked nationally, while the Thunder is No. 3.
Wallen had attempted just one 3-pointer over IWU’s first seven games. His trey with 4:41 left came after the No. 3 seed Bluejays (7-3) had pulled within 10.
Another Wallen success from beyond the arc at the 2:22 mark extended the Wesleyan lead to 71-57.
“I didn’t think I had many open looks,” Wallen said of previous games. “Coach was saying it’s selfish if you don’t take open shots if you’re capable of doing it. I was open, I had my feet set and knocked them down.”
Wallen was 3 of 4 on 3-point tries and finished with 15 points. Sophomore Luke Yoder scored 15 of IWU’s first 27 points, establishing a season high with more than five minutes left in the first half.
“Luke has focused on being a floor general this year. He’s done a really nice job of directing the offense and getting the ball to people,” said Rose. “We had suspected they would double Matt Leritz in the post and probably come off Luke.
"Luke hasn’t shot many threes this year, but he’s more than capable as he showed tonight. I love how Luke stepped up with confidence, didn’t hesitate and really made them pay for doubling off him and onto Matt.”
Yoder was 4 of 7 from beyond the arc and scored a team-high 23 points.
“I knew going in I had to be aggressive and hit the open shots when they came to me,” Yoder said. “The first half I was really aggressive and a lot of my shots were falling.”
The Titans enjoyed a 63-40 bulge after a Charlie Bair rebound bucket with 10:44 to play. Elmhurst scored the next 10 points and got as close as eight at 71-63.
Wesleyan outscored the Bluejays, 15-7, over the final five minutes of the first half to take a 43-32 edge into the break.
“Coach (John) Baines has his guys playing hard, and I loved how our guys responded to the intensity,” said Rose. “It was a hard-fought way to get a 10-point lead, but I love how we did it. It was methodical. It was every possession.”
Leritz contributed 10 points and 15 rebounds. Bair chipped in nine points and six rebounds, while Peter Lambesis had seven points, seven rebounds and five steals.
Dominic Genco paced Elmhurst with 23 points.
