Kindred: Coronavirus impact on sports unprecedented, unsettling ... but unavoidable

Word is the NCAA will grant spring sports seniors an extra year of eligibility. While that's good, as Illinois State track and field coach Jeff Bovee pointed out Friday to our Randy Sharer, some seniors could have jobs lined up or are set to begin medical school, etc. Coming back would be difficult or impossible.

At schools such as Illinois Wesleyan with no athletic scholarships, the cost of coming back for a fifth year would be prohibitive in most cases.

In regard to IWU, the heart aches most for the men's golf team, which won the NCAA Division III title last year and was ranked No. 2 this season, and the fourth-ranked softball team, a senior-laden squad chasing a fifth straight trip to the national finals and possibly a national championship.

The reality for those athletes and others — and it is a big one — is they have been taken out of harms way athletically. That should be a comfort to them and their families.

It is a lot to process for a young athlete chasing a big dream. There is little a coach or parent can say to make it easier. It's something we've never seen before.

Still, there is a need to talk about it, confront it, cope with it.

And, yes, write about it.

